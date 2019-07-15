Billel Dib wants Andrew Cancio, responds to Sibusiso Zingange call out

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA number five ranked super featherweight Billel ‘Babyface’ Dib 23-3 (11) is confident he can upset reigning WBA ‘regular’ champion Andrew ‘El Chango’ Cancio 21-4-2 (16) who recently defended his title in style against Alberto Machado.

“Cancio got a fantastic win last time out and I have all the respect in the world for him, I just believe when the times right that I will fight him and beat him and become world champion,” Dib said.

“I possess qualities he has not faced before and that for me will be the difference on the night, but don’t get me wrong, it will be an awesome fight to watch.”

See Also

The 30-year-old Australian was recently called out by WBA Pan-African titleholder Sibusiso Zingange and this is a clash that could be made for within the next couple of months.

“I didn’t know too much about Zingange until he called me out but I’ve watched a few clips on him and I’m fully confident that I would beat him in extremely convincing fashion, to say the least,” said Dib.

“If I have to beat him to work my way up the WBA rankings then I’m happy to do that.

“I trust my manager Tony Tolj to get me the right fights and I’ll fight whatever is put in front of me. If it is Zingange next, I’ll beat him whatever way I want to beat him.”

Dib is also the cousin of former IBF featherweight champion Billy Dib, who was stopped by former world unified junior welterweight champion Amir Khan in Saudi Arabia last Friday night.

“It was what it was, to be honest,” said Dib. “Fair play to Billy for giving it a go and doing his best and more importantly both fighters coming home to their families safe.

“Amir is a cool guy and I hope he pushes on to world titles again and I hope the pair of them had a great experience.”