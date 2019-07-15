Charles Martin wants another world title shot after weekend win

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF heavyweight champion ‘Prince’ Charles Martin 27-2-1 (24) wants another world title shot after his fourth-round knockout of Daniel Martz at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Californian southpaw has his sights set on WBC champion Deontay Wilder and WBA ‘regular’ titleholder Manuel Charr.

“I would definitely like to fight for a title this year,” Martin told Fox Sports.

Martin holds the dubious distinction of being the second-shortest reigning heavyweight titleholder of all time. Just 85 days after claiming the vacant IBF title against previously undefeated Ukrainian Vyacheskav Glazkov in January 2016, Martin was knocked out in the second round by Anthony Joshua.

Last September Martin dropped a competitive 10-round decision to Adam Kownacki in New York, overcoming a slow start to lose by 94-96 on all three judges’ scorecards.

But the former beltholder is now on a two-fight win streak after dropping Martz twice en route to his fourth-round stoppage victory.

Despite his championship ambitions, Martin admitted he still has a lot to learn as a boxer.

“I just want to keep learning and become a complete fighter,” he said.

“I want to be able to dig to the body and fight on the inside and learn everything technical that I can. I want to be like the LeBron James of boxing, in that I’m a total student of the sport.”

On the same card former heavyweight title challenger Gerald Washington knocked out Robert Helenius in the eighth round.

“I’ve been going between trainers and between styles my last few fights, but what got me through this fight tonight was just sticking with it and pushing through everything and gutting it out,” said Washington, who was stopped in five rounds by Wilder in 2017.