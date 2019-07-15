The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Golden Boy is saddened by the death of one the greatest fighters to ever lace a pair of gloves, Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker. The legendary boxer passed away late Sunday night at the age of 55.

The native of Norfolk, Va. was one of the best defensive fighters of all time. He began his journey in the sport with a tremendous amateur career, which he completed by capturing a Gold medal in the 1984 Olympic Games. Whitaker represented the United States as part of an all-star team that included Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield, Meldrick “The Kid” Taylor, Mark Breland and other great fighters.

Whitaker then began a historic professional career where he captured world titles in the lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight divisions. In his journey to becoming a four-division world champion, Whitaker faced the likes of Jose Luis “El Zurdo” Ramirez, Azumah “The Professor” Nelson, Julio Cesar Chavez, James “Buddy” McGirt, Felix “Tito” Trinidad and Oscar De La Hoya.

Whitaker completed his career in 2001, and in 2006, he joined the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The legacy of this great fighter will not be forgotten.

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of this great champion, who gave a tremendous amount of joy to those who watched him,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “It was an honor to share the ring with him. In terms of his defense and ring generalship, Pernell Whitaker was the best fighter that I ever fought. On behalf of everyone at Golden Boy, we send our prayers and condolences to his family and friends.”