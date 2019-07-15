Ronica “Queen” Jeffrey new title challenger for WBC Female World Champion Eva Wahlstrom

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World Boxing Council (WBC) female World super featherweight champion Eva Wahlstrom has a new title challenger, Ronica “Queen” Jeffrey, who has replaced Yareli “Chocolita” Larios, in the August 2nd headliner at the famed Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions is offering free admission for this latest installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, offering free admission to its loyal fanbase in Las Vegas. Fans may register online to receive their free tickets, minimum of eight per person, by going to:

https://www.unlvtickets.com/eventInfo/spe/739/roy-jones-jr-boxing/.

RJJ Boxing co-founder and living legend Roy Jones, Jr. will host a meet-and-great for VIP ticket holders prior to the fights.

See Also

The main card will stream live and exclusively, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Former European champion Wahlstrom (22-1-1, 3 KOs), fighting out of Finland, captured her WBC female World super featherweight title in 2015, winning a 10-round decision over Natalia Vanesa del Valle Aguirre, followed with four successful title defenses, all by way of 10-round decisions, against Dahiana Santana (35-7), Anahi Esther Sanchez (14-0), Mayra Alejandra Gomez (18-5) and Melissa St. Vil (10-2-4).

Wahlstrom’s fifth title defense in the 10-round main event is now against Jeffrey (17-1, 1 KO), the former IWBF world super featherweight champion from Brooklyn. She is also a former WBC Silver featherweight and North American Boxing Federation (NABF) featherweight title holder.

Also fighting on UFC FIGHT PASS are a pair of Fort Worth, Texas fighters, middleweight John “The Phenom” Vera (18-1, 11 KOs) and featherweight Edward “Kid” Vasquez (6-0) in six-round matches.

The former world top 10-rated Vera takes on past WBA FEDALATIN welterweight champion Ravshan Hudaynazarov (17-1, 13 KOs), the Uzbekistan native living in Las Vegas, in the co-featured event.

Vasquez is matched against Dominican Republic knockout specialist Yeuri “Dinamita” Andujar (4-1, 3 KOs) in a battle of contrasting boxing styles.

UFC FIGHT PASS opens with WIBA bantamweight Interim world champion Rosalinda Rodriguez (10-0, 2 KOs) in a non-title, six-round bout against unbeaten Californian Jamie “The Miracle” Mitchell (5-0-1, 3 KOs).

Undefeated Colombian super bantamweight Brandon Valdes (12-0, 7 KOs) is scheduled to fight on the non-streaming undercard against an opponent to be determined.

The evening starts with a lightweight showdown between Californian Donald Brown (7-0, 5 KOs), the WBC Latino featherweight champion, versus fellow undefeated prospect, Dallas’ Francisco Martinez (5-0, 3 KOs), in a six-round bout.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.