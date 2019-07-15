Shakur Stevenson calls out Josh Warrington after destroying Alberto Guevara in three

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Featherweight contender ‘Fearless’ Shakur Stevenson 12-0 (7) delivered a flawless performance to knockout former bantamweight title challenger Alberto ‘Metro’ Guevara 27-5 (12) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night.

Southpaw Stevenson, 22, looked in top shape as he attacked Guevara from the opening bell, landing rips into the Mexican’s belly and continuing the body assault in round two.

Midway through the second frame a shot downstairs sent Guevara to the canvas and although he beat the count, he was back on the deck again from a straight left to the chin just before the bell sounded to end the round.

The writing was on the wall for Guevara, 28, who took the fight on just eight days’ notice.

Stevenson strayed low in the third round and referee David Fields stepped in to give Guevara time to recover, but the respite wouldn’t last long as the flashy American launched a four-punch combination that decked his opponent and saw him counted at 2:37.

The WBA and WBO number one contender – who is also ranked number three behind two vacant spots in the IBF – called for better opposition and said he is ready to travel abroad to fight IBF featherweight boss Josh Warrington.

“That was a great performance I put on for the city of Newark. Top Rank, y’all all have to give me better competition. I want the IBF and WBO [world titles]. I would love to go to England to fight Josh Warrington,” Stevenson said.

“I surprised myself today. I was going to the body a lot. I saw him at the weigh-in. He didn’t look like he was in shape. There is only one way to describe tonight – amazing! Seeing all of my family, friends and everybody from the city come out to support me was incredible.”