Gervonta Davis calls for unification after mandatory against Ricardo Nunez

WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 21-0 (20) insists he wants to unify the 130-pound division before he moves up in weight.

The 24-year-old southpaw is set to make the second defence of his title against Ricardo Nunez 21-2 (19) at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on July 27.

“I believe it’s a big risk to fight me,” Davis said during a media conference call on Monday. “I don’t to call anyone’s name yet. I definitely want to unify 130, before I move up.

“This is my mandatory. I notice a lot of people have mandatories, and no one says anything about their mandatories.

“I’m fighting who they put in front of me.”

Panamanian Nunez, 25, has a glossy record made up of names largely unknown to fight fans outside of Central America.

But the boxer known as ‘El Cientifico’ insists he’s up for the challenge.

“I’m very motivated, this is personal for me,” said Nunez through an interpreter. “I do want to beat Gervonta Davis and have a great showing in Baltimore, though it’s his hometown. I want to bring the championship back to Panama.

“Not only for myself, but my family. We’ve prepared very well physically for this fight.”

With a KO ratio of 83%, Nunez believes he will be able to match Davis in the power stakes.

“I’m going to use the style that’s best for me as a conditioned fighter,” Nunez said. “We’re looking to hit him with the hardest punches we can, knowing that he’s also a strong boxer. That’s the game plan. You’ll see the style when we get in there.

“If you look at our records, it’s two rivals and our knockout percentages are high. He has one more knockout than I have and it’s why I say this fight is going to be action-packed.

“We’re both knockout artists. I don’t think will go the full rounds. Someone is definitely going to get knocked down.”