Tyson Fury & Ben Davidson partner with WOW HYDRATE

WOW HYDRATE partner with Tyson Fury and Ben Davidson

WOW HYDRATE a sugar free electrolyte and protein water has partnered with the undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and his trainer Ben Davidson.

Fury who last month scored a second-round stoppage in Las Vegas over German Tom Schwarz, has had a dramatic return to fitness over recent years, losing over ten stone since 2017 has teamed up with the drinks brand to help him maintain hydration through his gruelling training regimes.

The sugar free protein water has a unique push-cap technology which releases vitamins into it’s water, is fast becoming a popular popular way to maintain hydration with many athletes.

Neil Young founder of WOW HYDRATE said of the partnership: “We are delighted to be partnering with Tyson and Ben. Tyson is a world renowned elite athlete who has shown remarkable strength and courage in returning to the ring and Ben has been with him every step of the way. Diet has been so important to Tyson and partnering him with our drinks will certainly give him that extra edge during his training.”

The pair join a host of athletes who WOW HYDRATE support with their #PushIt campaign, they include Chelsea and England internationals Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fran Kirby, boxer Joe Cordina, Wasps Billy Searle and BMX champion Tre Whyte.

Speaking about the partner boxing trainer Ben Davidson said:

“I’m very happy to be working with WOW HYDRATE as my official drinks partner, they aren’t just a label but a quality product which myself and Tyson used throughout his last camp. I always recommend the product to all my fighters and use it myself during training sessions. I’m looking forward to working with the team more closely in the future.”

Tyson Fury added:

“I’m pleased to join up with WOW HYDRATE. It’s a great product that Ben has introduced me to and it keeps me well hydrated, well fuelled and well recovered throughout my training camps.”

The sugar free electrolyte water and protein water has a unique push-cap technology which releases fresh ingredients into its water and is stocked in Tesco, Morrisons, Whole Foods and online at Amazon and Ocado. More information at www.wowhydrate.com