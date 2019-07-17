Frank Warren: “Daniel Dubois would beat Dillian Whyte at the moment”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Frank Warren has heaped praise on heavyweight Daniel Dubois, who sensationally knocked out Nathan Gorman in London on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Dubois controlled much of the action behind his jab before icing the previously undefeated Gorman at 2:41 of round five.

“He was sensational,” Warren told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT.

See Also

“It was a big step up for him, only his twelfth professional fight, he was in with another unbeaten fighter in Nathan Gorman who was 16-0.

“They were the two youngest guys [combined age] to ever box for the British heavyweight title, and he just dominated the fight.

“They all said it was gonna be a fight between a boxer and a puncher, and I kept telling people Daniel can box as well.

“He controlled the fight behind a superb jab and obviously we know he’s a big puncher. He did an absolutely marvellous job.”

With unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr set to face Anthony Joshua in an immediate rematch later this year and WBC champion Deontay Wilder scheduled to face Luis Ortiz followed by Tyson Fury, any chance Dubois has to fight for a world title won’t occur until next year.

Warren says he is happy with the timeline for his young prospect.

“The guys who have been waiting, they’ll be in their positions to challenge as mandatory challengers for the titles,” Warren said.

“And I expect Daniel Dubois to be involved in those fights sometime next year.”

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte could also be a future opponent.

“I’d like to see him get a few more fights, but he would beat him at the moment,” Warren said.