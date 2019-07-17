Golden Boy postpones Canelo Alvarez fight after failing to secure suitable opponent

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Golden Boy Promotions has announced they will be postponing the scheduled September fight for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35) after failing to secure a suitable opponent for their star middleweight.

The Mexican superstar, who has fought the past three Septembers, was linked with WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev and WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith but is now expected to return to the ring in late 2019.

In a statement Golden Boy said it was a strategic decision “made in an effort to secure the right opponent and to do justice to the level of promotion required for a boxing star of his magnitude”.

“Though Canelo typically fights in May and September, it is not without precedent to fight later in the year as Canelo did fight in December of 2018 in Madison Square Garden. Canelo’s next fight will now take place later in 2019,” the statement read.

“As a Mexican, it’s a responsibility and an honor to represent my country in both May and September,” said Alvarez.

“Those are my dates. However, as a world champion in multiple weight classes, I also have the responsibility of delivering the most exciting and competitive fights possible. That’s why Golden Boy and my team have decided to postpone the date in order to do right by my fans by promoting the best fight possible and with the best opponent possible.”

The news will come as a blow to former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, who has long coveted a third fight with Alvarez. The pair fought to a disputed draw in September 2017 and went the 12-round distance again a year later in a fight that Alvarez won on points.

Alvarez successfully defended his middleweight title against Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas in May.