Manny Pacquiao camp deny Amir Khan fight is signed for November 8

Amir Khan has been out spruiking his supposed fight with Manny Pacquiao, but it’s news to the Filipino senator.

Pacquiao, 40, is scheduled to challenge WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Tuesday, Khan announced the fight has been signed for later this year.

“It’s signed off and done. To get Manny Pacquiao is amazing and to have him sign that dotted line I think is brilliant,” Khan said.

“No matter how he does in this fight against Keith Thurman, I still think it’s a big fight.

“It’s back in Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh, on November 8.”

But Pacquiao representative Sean Gibbons revealed he knows nothing about the fight.

“It’s possible Amir Khan signed a contract. I don’t speak for Amir Khan but the senator has a fight scheduled against Keith Thurman and has signed no fights past fighting Keith Thurman,” Gibbons said to ESPN.

“He knows nothing about this supposed fight in Saudi Arabia. I am also unaware. It’s never been discussed.”

Former unified junior welterweight champion Khan, 32, has been talking up the fight after his fourth-round stoppage win over Billy Dib in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last Friday.

“The next fight is going to be back in Saudi Arabia, it is going to be in Riyadh this time and it is going to be on November 8,” he said at a press conference.

“Hopefully it could be the Manny Pacquiao fight, we have both signed and the fight is done and hopefully he gets past his fight on the weekend then we go and do that fight.

“If not, there will be other back-up plans but we wish Manny Pacquiao all the very best for this weekend’s fight.”

Khan said the fight with his former Wild Card gym-mate could still go ahead regardless on the result of the Thurman fight.

“I still think, even if [Pacquiao] loses [to Thurman], it is a very big fight in the Middle East, there has been so much talk about it for many years,” he said.