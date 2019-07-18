Al Bernstein and Cynthia Conte to Host 2019 Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Ceremony

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is excited to announce that this year’s Induction Ceremony happening on August 10th at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas will be hosted by Al Bernstein and Cynthia Conte. Bernstein who is already inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, also hosted the event in 2017. Conte is making her first appearance.

Al Bernstein has had a legendary broadcasting career in Boxing. In his 39th year of television work, he is perhaps the most recognizable and respected commentator in boxing. He has called many of the most famous fights in boxing history. In 1980, Bernstein joined ESPN as boxing analyst for the Top Rank Boxing series. He stayed at ESPN until 2003, and during that time he also worked as a reporter for SportsCenter, covering major boxing matches, Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NFL Draft. He also wrote and hosted the series “Big Fights Boxing Hour” for ESPN Classic. In 1992 and 1996, he served as the boxing analyst for NBC’s coverage of the Summer Olympic Games. From 1999-2002, he was a sports anchor for KVVU news in Las Vegas. Since 2003, Bernstein has served as the boxing analyst on Showtime for Showtime Championship Boxing. In 2012 he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and he was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame as one of the inaugural inductees in 2013 in the Media category.

Cynthia Conte is a Los Angeles native and based boxing reporter, in-ring interviewer & host. Over the past 3 years, she has been on the boxing grind doing on-camera interviews, post-fight interviews in the ring & host live boxing shows. Conte’s worked with Ring TV/ Ring Magazine for 3 ½ years. This opportuning fell into her lap and ran with it. She was thrown in the with wolves & learned on the job. Conte’s first mega fight was GGG vs. Jacobs in NYC. She’s worked many of the mega fights in NYC, Las Vegas, LA & across the country. She hosts, in-ring interviewer & does blow-by-blow alongside Chief-in-Editor of Ring Magazine Douglass Fischer & two-time world champion Kevin “The Flushing Flash” Kelley for 360 Promotions “Hollywood Fight Nights.” Conte has carved her name in boxing history when she co-hosted Canelo vs. GGG 2 mega fight week in Las Vegas & hosted the CaneloGGG2.com live pre-show interacting with fans around the world via social media. It was the first time two females hosted a mega fight. Conte & Jess Rosales made history!

