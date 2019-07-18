Jason Quigley v Tureano Johnson Official Weights

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Quigley vs. Johnson is a 10-round fight for the NABF Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The fights will take place Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The event will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation. To see when and where the series is available in your area, click here.

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the FantasySprings Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZN_USA. Become a fan on Facebook

at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing and https://www.facebook.com/DAZNUSA/. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZN_USA. Follow the conversation using #QuigleyJohnson, #ThursdayNightFights and #TNF.

See Also

Photos and videos are available to download by click in here or by copying and pasting link: http://bit.ly/QuigleyJohnson into a browser. Credit must be given to Golden Boy for photos and videos used.