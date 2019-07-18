Whyte v Rivas Public Workout Quotes And Images

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

DILLIAN WHYTE:

“I’m good. I feel strong and fit. I saw Oscar Rivas throw a few punches in there and he looks strong and he looks big. His arms a dense, chest dense, legs dense, everything dense. He looks good.

“We’ve been working on the same things. We’re just trying to get better and better. People forget I had seven amateur fights. Most of my learning was done sparring guys like David Haye, David Price, Klitschko, Chisora, all of these guys.

“I fought a couple of these guys but I was their sparring partner at the start so my learning has been from training with these guys. I’m at a high level but I’m still learning. We just work on it until we get better and better.

“Boxing is a strange sport. we’ve been told this for over 607 days and it ain’t happened yet. I just keep fighting. I just want to give the fans the best fights I can. I could have fought someone else. I’m still learning and I want to challenge myself so we picked Oscar Rivas.

“He’s not really someone that you pick. You fight Oscar Rivas if you have to fight him for a World title or as a mandatory challenger. What the heck, we’re in the game to try and make history and do the best we can. These kind of guys, if we I beat these guys, I’m piggy-banking on their amateur experience and their experience. This is another step in the right direction.

“I don’t even know what the best of me looks like yet. Even the strength and conditioning guys keep saying to me ‘you don’t know your limit, we don’t know your limit because we haven’t been there yet’. There’s still probably another 20% or 30% of improvement left to come across the board. I’m just excited and working. The longer these guys leave me the better I’m getting.”

DAVE ALLEN:

“I don’t really care enough about anything in life for it to be a pressurised situation for myself.

“If David Price loses against me I know it will upset him because I never boxed when he was the next Klitschko, I had never even boxed in my life.

“So he must beat me otherwise it’s the end, where I will keep going. I’ve got no shame. I’ll fight anywhere, anyone. The pressure is all on him.

“It’s a massive advantage having Darren in my corner. I hope I don’t have to come back to the corner at the end of round one. I think it could go that quick, he hits hard enough and I hid hard enough and he’s fragile enough.

“If I hit him he could go and if he hits me I could go. That’s why it’s so intriguing because one of us will get knocked out at some point. It just depends when, how, where, who.

“I really excited to be involved in it, it’s a really exciting fight. I always wanted to be involved in these kind of fights. I’ve got all the respect in the world for David Price, I know what he’s capable of and I’m just excited by the whole week.

“I just want to keep going. I know what the prize is for this fight and I guess realistically that’s what has kept me going.

“I’m a lazy man, I like to eat, I like to go out and do things I shouldn’t do, so I do need something to keep me going and I’ve had that in this fight and I’ve got Darren as well to keep me on the straight and narrow.

“Everything has gone well for this fight, everything is 100 per cent. There’s no excuses, I’m really happy and when I’m happy I’m dangerous.”

DAVID PRICE:

“It’s a pick-em fight for the public, so it’s going to be exciting to watch.

“Dave’s got a bit of momentum and I’ve got a bit of momentum. Dave Allen fits the bill for the next step up after Tom Little and Kash Ali.

“No pressure whatsoever because I’m the B-side in this fight and it’s kind of nice, it’s refreshing because Dave Allen is the favourite.

“I know I’m capable and what I’m supposed to do on the night.”

Whyte vs. Rivas tops a huge night of boxing in the Capital.

Doncaster fan favourite Dave Allen (17-4-2, 14 KOs) tackles Liverpudlian Heavyweight David Price (24-6, 19 KOs) in a must-win domestic showdown, former World title challengers Derek Chisora (30-9, 21 KOs) and Artur Szpilka (22-3, 15 KOs) clash in an explosive Heavyweight match-up, big-hitting London Cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (9-0, 8 KOs) defends his WBA Inter-Continental title against Bournemouth’s undefeated Chris Billam-Smith (9-0, 8 KOs), Canning Town’s Charlie Duffield (7-1, 6 KOs) clashes with Lewisham’s Dan Azeez (8-0, 5 KOs) for the vacant Southern Area Light-Heavyweight title, Lawrence Okolie (12-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Cruiserweight title against Mariano Gudino (13-2, 8 KOs), Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (7-0, 6 KOs) continues his march towards a title and Sheffield amateur star Dalton Smith (1-0) fights for the second time.

