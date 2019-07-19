Keith Thurman opponents tip Manny Pacquiao to win

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Two of Keith Thurman’s last three opponents have tipped the WBA welterweight champion to lose his high-profile fight against future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao this Saturday night.

Thurman, 30, will lock horns with the 40-year-old Filipino at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada live on pay-per-view.

The titleholder from Clearwater, Florida returned to the ring in January after almost two years on the sidelines due to injuries to outpoint Josesito Lopez by majority decision.

“In our fight, Keith Thurman took a really hard punch from me that would have taken out almost anyone. That proves a lot about his championship ability to come back to win a fight,” Lopez said to CBS Sport.

“Thurman has great power and boxing skills and movement, but I still see Pacquiao pulling out a close decision victory.”

Lopez tabbed Pacquiao to win by split decision.

WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter, who lost a 12-round decision to Thurman seven rounds to five in 2016, agrees that Pacquiao will win by decision.

“I’m going with Manny Pacquiao, who still has the hunger, several levels of competitive spirit and quickness out of that southpaw stance that’s hard to game plan for,” Porter said to CBS Sport.

“Keith Thurman’s young but coming off of a very long layoff and a level of relaxation and comfort that makes it difficult for me to see him being ready for this fight.

“I don’t think Keith’s body will be able to withstand what’s going to come during those championship rounds. Pacquiao weathers the early storm and wins a decision.”

Meanwhile former three-division world champion Shane Mosley, who lost a wide decision to a prime Pacquiao eight years ago, also selected the Filipino senator to come out victorious.

“I think that Pacquiao is going to win because of the experience, the speed and his power,” Mosley told CBS Sport.