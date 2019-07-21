Anthony Mundine announces ring return against John Wayne Parr in November

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Anthony Mundine 48-9 (28) will return to the ring to face former Muay Thai world champion John Wayne Parr 10-3 (10) at 165-pounds at either the Gold Coast Convention Centre or Brisbane Convention Centre in November.

The 44-year-old from Sydney will be having his first fight in a year after he was knocked out by Jeff Horn in 96 seconds at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium last November.

Parr, 43, held the Australian middleweight title in 2001 and has only lost to Sakio Bika, Ian McLeod and Nader Hamdan, all on points.

“He’s a deadset legend,” Mundine said. “He’s internationally known. I’ve got nothing but respect for the brother. But I’m going to show him who’s his daddy in the boxing ring.

“I want to make sure I’m in tip-top shape because John Wayne Parr will be. This is Australia’s version of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight — two champs from different fight sports and we know how that one finished. The slick boxer won easy.”

Parr hasn’t boxed since 2013 but has remained active in Muay Thai. In August he will be aiming for his 100th kickboxing win ahead of the Mundine bout.

“My last boxing fight was 2003 against former WBC world champion Sakio Bika that I lost on points over 12 rounds,’’ Parr said at a press conference on Saturday night.

“My KO ratio in boxing is 100 per cent with 10 wins, 10 knockouts, so I know if I can land I can hurt whoever it is in front of me. I’m doing this to secure my legacy as one of Australia’s greatest.’’

After his loss to former WBO welterweight champion Horn, Mundine admitted it would be the last time we would see him in a prize ring.

“It is, man. Jeff was too strong. He just caught me with that good shot. It was meant to be, bro,” he said.

“I want to take my hat off to Jeff. All the smack talk, all the s*** I talked, I built the fight, you know what I mean? It’s the entertainment business. But I’m all right. I’m all good.”