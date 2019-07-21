Dave Allen ready to retire after stoppage loss to David Price

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dave Allen 17-5-2 (14) has revealed he is ready to retire from boxing after being knocked out in the 10th round by David Price 25-6 (20) on Saturday night.

Fighting on the undercard of Dillian Whyte versus Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena in London, the fan-favourite was outclassed by 6-foot-9 Price before his trainer Darren Barker pulled the pin at the end of the 10th round.

Allen collapsed after the defeat and was given oxygen in the ring before being transported to hospital, where he delivered a message to his fans.

“Don’t want anyone to worry about me, just a hard man gone old and soft the last 18 months, very happy and proud of David Price,” Allen said.

“I will be okay but the last 12 months or so, my health has been deteriorating and I’m glad I hung on took the chance and made money and now probably done.”

The victory has given Price a late career boost after losing three of four bouts – all by stoppage – in a 20-month period from 2017 to 2018.

The 36-year-old Liverpudlian underdog gloried in his win and used the opportunity to hit back at his doubters.

“I gestured at everyone after the fight and I’ll say it now, f*** you. F*** you, every one of them,” he told iFL TV.

“I’ve taken some stick off them. It’s been off the social media generation up Dave Allen’s arse.

“I’m still here. I’ve just arrived again tonight in a different way. I think the penny finally dropped tonight. I’ve turned a corner. I wanted to win on points tonight, but I’ve hurt a durable, tough man.

“Obviously hope he’s okay. I’ve been in that position before, in the ambulance.”