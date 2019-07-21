Dereck Chisora calls out “Australian chicken” Joseph Parker after Artur Szpilka knockout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dereck Chisora 31-9 (22) has called out New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) after his stunning second-round knockout win over Artur Szpilka 22-4 (15) at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old Brit mercilessly attacked Szpilka’s body before slamming trio of clubbing shots to the jaw that sent the Pole collapsing into the ropes. Referee Mark Lyson waved off the fight at 1:01 of round number two.

“We want to try and get Joseph Parker,” said Chisora. “As long as he don’t run like no Australian chicken, I’m down for that fight and I’m looking forward to that fight.”

Manager David Haye confirmed that negotiations were already underway to make the fight.

“Myself and Eddie [Hearn, Parker’s promoter] were talking prior to this fight,” said Haye. “He needed a spectacular performance to prove he was ready to challenge the elite.

“He proved it against Dillian Whyte, he didn’t quite prove it in his last fight and this time round he wanted it, trained so hard because he wants that Parker fight.

“I spoke to Joseph Parker in Las Vegas and he said to my face ‘make the fight’, so it’s easy when both fighters want it. Parker’s promoted by Eddie also, so it’s an easy fight to make.”

Parker took to social media to congratulate Chisora on his win and said he looked forward to meeting him in the ring.

“See you very soon,” Parker wrote on Instagram.

The fight is expected to be added to the undercard of the Anthony Joshua versus Andy Ruiz Jr rematch in November.

“It’s a great fight,” said Hearn. “He’s a massive, massive fan’s favourite, and he’s given so much to British boxing. Let’s do the Parker fight. Chisora s Parker, let’s go.”

Parker, 27, is coming off a dominant 10th-round TKO victory over Alex Leapai in the first fight of his three-fight deal with Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable in June.