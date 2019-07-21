Luis Nery impresses with ninth-round knockout of Juan Carlos Payano

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBC bantamweight champion Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery 30-0 (24) extended his knockout streak to 11 with a ninth-round knockout of former WBA bantamweight titleholder Juan Carlos Payano 21-3 (9) on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao versus Keith Thurman bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old Mexican southpaw was in control through the bout against his fellow left-hander, systematically breaking down the Dominican before stopping him with a body shot at 1:43 of round number nine.

“He was a very complicated fighter at the beginning, he’s a veteran, so I had to try to adapt to his style to see how I could get in,” said Nery.

See Also

“In the fifth or sixth round I started gaining control of the fight and then that left hook came to the body which was devastating. I saw the openings in the body and then that’s when the left hook came and it was over.

“I wasn’t really paying attention to how long the fight was going, I was just getting into a rhythm as it went on. I had to work hard to get to him because he’s a good boxer. The longer it went, the better I felt. I put my punches together well once I got going.

“I wanted to get him out early. But this showed that I do have the experience to go into the later rounds and still take out my opponent. I showed that I have good defence and can make adjustments.”

Nery lost his world title on the scales ahead of his rematch against Shinsuke Yamanaka in Japan in March 2018 and initially missed weight against Payano, but was able to strip the extra half a pound within an hour.

Payano, 35, was coming off an eight-round decision win over Damien Vazquez after beign sensationally stopped in the opening round by phenom Naoya Inoue in the World Boxing Super Series last October.