Andy Ruiz Jr holding firm on Anthony Joshua rematch in New York

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) has revealed his mooted rematch with former champion Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) has reached a stalemate over the location for the fight.

The 29-year-old Mexican-American claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with his shock seventh-round knockout of Joshua at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1 and wants to see the second fight take place at the same venue.

But Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has publicly stated Cardiff’s Principality Stadium is the frontrunner with a working date of December 14.

“We’re still in negotiations, they [are] trying to make us go over there,” Ruiz Jr said on Fox Sports.

“We are trying to get it back here in New York. I’d be more comfortable here.

“Me and him (Deontay Wilder) we’re in the same team, I just got to beat Anthony Joshua and then we’ll move onto the next.”

Despite Ruiz Jr holding three of the recognised heavyweight belts it is Joshua who has the final say on where the rematch takes place.

The 29-year-old Brit activated the rematch clause in his contract with Ruiz Jr almost immediately after his first professional loss.

Ruiz Jr appeared on the Fox Sports broadcast of the Manny Pacquiao versus Keith Thurman fight on Saturday night, sharing the mic with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40).

The undefeated American power-puncher – who is expected to face Luis Ortiz later this year before rematching Tyson Fury in early 2020 – praised Ruiz Jr and teased the possibility of a four-belt unification bout.

“I think it’s been this way for a long time since Lennox Lewis,” Wilder said.

“I’m just happy what you did you brought a different type of energy to the heavyweight division – a new face. You go and do the unexpected and change it all up.”