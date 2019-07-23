Hometown Hero Danny Ball Back In Action

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Danny Ball will be going for the big punches with a point to prove when he steps through the ropes for a homecoming.

His fans won’t have far to travel to watch him next him perform, with a bout in his backyard fast approaching on Sunday July 28.

He features on BCB Promotions’ show at the Venue, on Dudley high street. The afternoon offering has been titled ‘Sunday Service.’

Unbeaten Ball, who is originally from Priory Park but now living in Kingswinford, has boxed twice there already over his pro tenure and during his unlicensed career.

Leading him into battle will be coaches Richard Ghent, from Coseley, and Robert Wright, of Dudley, who are both ex-professionals.

Older brother Jamie also boxed in the pro ranks, most notably winning the Midlands light middleweight title in 2011.

Younger sibling Danny came close to claiming an area crown at welterweight last December, pushing champion Kaisee Benjamin to a draw.

The two battled to a 95-95 stalemate after 10 rounds, leaving Ball belt-less but not beaten. A rematch has been called for, but yet to be confirmed.

Ball was then matched for a shot at WBC Youth Intercontinental boss Jon Miguez in Spain, but an injury to his opponent saw the opportunity scuppered.

The 22-year-old now turns his attention towards ring time back in the Black Country, still smarting from the experiences that have befell him.

He’ll be immediately focused on adding to his eight wins from nine contests, with three TKOs including two in the first round.

He said: “I thought I’d done enough to become the Midlands champion. I’ve only watched it back once, but I was disappointed that the decision didn’t go my way.

“The feedback that I got from other people was the same, but I knew it was close. If I’m honest, neither of us boxed as we normally would.

“Kaisee didn’t fall into the trap that we’d set for him, he was far more clever than we thought and didn’t really commit himself.

“He’s supposed to be a big puncher, so I boxed on the back-foot instead of coming forward and being the aggressor, which is my style.

“I found that the longer distance suited me more, I had a look at him early on and felt I had him figured out by the later rounds.

“He didn’t want to stand and trade with me, he was hitting and running and I didn’t go after him as much as I perhaps should of.

“If there was a rematch, I’d take the fight to him and, hopefully, that can happen later in the year. They know where I am.

“I was well up for the WBC shot, I watched a video of him when it was mentioned and was sure that I’d beat him. I was buzzing about it.

“I was gutted when he pulled out, it got me down a bit and I’m not sure that it’ll come up again, but I proved I’ll go anywhere if the opportunity is right.

“I just want to get back out there now and I’ll be letting my frustrations out in the ring on July 28. I’ll be switched on.

“I’m getting more mature in my performances and I’m looking to get another knockout on my card. What better place to do that than at my home venue.”

The Dudley presence is further heightened by the presence of Connor Lee Jones, another member of the RG Box Fit stable.

Jones will be looking to extend his unbeaten start in the lightweight ranks, after racking up three spotless points successes.

The Lions Boxing Club graduate, an England international as a junior amateur, has vanquished experienced foes in Liam Richards, Kristian Laight and Ibrar Riyaz.

Kyle Williams is another to feature in the home corner, determined to get back to winning ways and rebuild after his setback for British honours.

Williams, from Wolverhampton, was handed his first defeat on the big stage in April, against Kash Farooq and relinquished the English bantamweight crown for the opportunity.

His next task is to add to his 10 wins, with three TKOs, having also picked up a Midlands belt along the way before claiming national glory.

Fellow Wolves fighter, Conah Walker, is also in action. Walker has five victories, his in the welterweight division, with two TKOs already to his credit.

‘The Wolf’ is emerging as a prospect with a boxing legend in his corner, as he’s coached by two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton.

Walker already has his first six-rounder under his belt, outpointing Nathan Bendon at the same Town Hall in May.

James Beech Jr has relinquished the area strap at super feather, as he’s looking to come down to super bantam.

The second-generation fighter makes the short trip from nearby Bloxwich, featuring in the paid ranks for a 10th time after nine wins, with three stoppages.

He’s the son of Jimmy Beech, who featured 31 times as a pro at lightweight between 1999 and 2008. He’s a graduate of Pleck Boxing Club, who he featured for 80 times with 50 wins.

Reigning Midlands flyweight title holder Ijaz Ahmed has already defended his belt once, after claiming the area strap.

Ahmed beat Conor Blackshaw for the vacant belt and then saw off fellow Brummie Matt Windle to keep it, with a keep-busy affair now lined up.

Alex Florence is unbeaten in the super lightweight ranks, with five victories and one stoppage of his own.

‘Pinky,’ from Ledbury in Herefordshire, will register his first bout of 2019 having passed his two-year anniversary as a pro.

Female flyweight Dani Hodges, from Burntwood, will be determined to get back to winning ways after a first points defeat.

It took Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lisa Whiteside to beat her, a first setback since a TKO loss to Eva Naranjo in Spain two years ago.

An eventful 2019 has also seen the ‘Pocket Rocket’ vanquish Lauren Parker and Roz Mari Silyanova, adding to victories over Sonia Klos and Teodora Hristova.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.