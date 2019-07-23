Jeff Fenech warns Jeff Horn to be wary of in-form Michael Zerafa

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee and former three-weight world champion Jeff Fenech believes Michael ‘Pretty Boy’ Zerafa 26-3 (15) could spring the upset when he face former WBO welterweight champion Jeff ‘The Hornet’ Horn 19-1-1 (13) at the Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Australia on August 31.

Fenech, who won world championships at bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight in the 1980s, said Zerafa’s form in sparring has impressed him greatly.

“Zerafa has always been a good fighter,” Fenech told the Courier Mail. “But he looked brilliant against (2016 Olympian) Daniel Lewis who was recently sparring a world champ Daniel Jacobs in America. I was blown away.

See Also

“Zerafa is a lot bigger than Horn and he looks to have gone up a gear or two with his boxing. I think Horn is going to get a huge shock at this guy’s speed and talent.”

Former Brisbane schoolteacher Horn, 31, won the welterweight world championship with an upset win over Manny Pacquiao two years ago. He remains the only boxer apart from Floyd Mayweather Jr to defeat the evergreen Filipino in almost seven years.

The 27-year-old Zerafa has only ever lost on the road and turned in a quality performance in a losing effort against former world champion Kell Brook in Sheffield, UK last December.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Horn’s for a long time. He is a gentleman outside the ring and a tremendous, hard-working fighter. But watching Zerafa sparring today I just had to say ‘Wow — good luck Jeff because this guy is dynamite at the moment’,” Fenech continued.

“If Zerafa takes that form into the ring in Bendigo I think he is a huge chance to cause a huge upset.”