TwitterFacebook

‘The Rock’ fired up for Yarde-Kovalev

23 July 2019
Anthony Yarde
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON has given Anthony Yarde the green light to copy his famous chant and celebration if he shocks WBO light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev next month.

The Hollywood and WWE legend has used his catchphrase; ‘If you smell what The Rock is cooking’ for almost 20 years during his wrestling career.

And Ilford’s Yarde (18-0, 17KOs) is planning to honour his hero when he challenges Kovalev (33-3-1 (28KOs) in Chelyabinsk on Saturday August 24

See Also

Yarde, 27, vowed: “When I win I am gonna do ‘The Rock’s’ celebration and get on the top of the rope with the belt and shout ‘If you smell…’. I might use his ring entrance music also.”

Johnson who has starred in a stack of blockbuster movies including Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Fast Five and San Andreas was blown away when he heard of Yarde’s plan.

He told Yarde: “You set the stage brother, do my iconic pose justice if you win.”

Johnson is a huge boxing fan and cannot wait for the big showdown in Russia, and promised: “Gonna be a great fight.

“Kovalev and Yarde are two bad ass dudes. Phenomenal fighters.”

WATCH KOVALEV V YARDE LIVE ON BT SPORT ON AUGUST 24

Read more articles about: ,

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US