A Quick Review of the Canadian National Team for the 2019 Pan American Games

Boxing games at the XVIII Pan-American Games promises to be exciting as 120 competitors from 25 nations vie for victory in a total of 15 events. Men’s boxing will have 10 events, while women’s boxing will have 5. Men’s boxing has been included in the Pan Am games since 1951, while women’s boxing was introduced in 2011. The 2019 Pan American Games will be held for the first time in Lima, Peru and boxing bouts are scheduled 27th July to 2nd August at the Miguel Grau Coliseum in the Villa Deportiva Regional del Callao cluster.

Boxing Canada recently named 6 boxers who will be competing at Lima 2019:

Women’s Division

Sabrina Aubin (QC) – Featherweight (57kg)

Irene Fiolek (QC) – Lightweight (60kg)

Myriam Da Silva Rondeau (QC) – Welterweight (69kg)

Tammara Thibeault (SK) – Middleweight (75kg)

Men’s Division

Harley-David O’Reilly (QC) – Light heavyweight (81kg)

Bryan Colwell (BC) – Heavyweight (91kg)

The qualification for Lima 2019 boxing came after their performances during the qualifiers held in Managua, Nicaragua which was held from April 2 to 11. The American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Pan Am Games qualifiers required boxers to finish top 8 in their respective categories in order to be eligible for Lima. The Canadian team won a total of three medals, with Tammara Thibeault claiming gold in the Women’s Middleweight category. Irene Fiolek and Sabrina Aubin both bagged the bronze medals in their respective categories.

With six qualified boxers, many boxing fans are now checking odds on unibet Canada and other sports betting sites. Boxing Canada’s High Performance Director Daniel Trepanier believes that anyone on the team has a great chance of bagging a medal at the 2019 Pan Am Games. According to him, “We are anticipating strong performances from our team in Lima.”

Many people are now placing their bets on their favorite boxer from the men’s division. Both Harley-David O’Reilly and Bryan Colwell have great odds on the ring. O’Reilly is raring to prove himself, saying, “I’ve worked hard to get here and I will continue to push to hopefully step on the podium and make Canada proud.” O’Reilly won bronze medals at the 2019 Copa Independencia and 2018 Pan Am Games, so he has a pretty good chance. Heavyweight Bryan Colwell also has great odds of winning a medal, as he has bagged gold medals at the 2019 Copa Independencia and 2017 Oregon State Golden Gloves. The women’s division also has great chances of bagging medals at the 2019 Pan Am Games. They are all in fine form and raring to bag medals for Team Canada.

The Canadian Boxing Team will be coached by João Carlos Barros. The Brazilian was named National Team Head Coach in 2017. He will be assisted by Jonathan Bochner. Over the years, Canada has accumulated a total of 45 medals in boxing at the Pan Am games.

The XVIII Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru will be held from 26th July to 11th August. About 6,700 athletes are expected to participate in 39 sports, all coming from 41 countries in the Americas.