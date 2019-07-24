John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Basic Boxing Tips to Get You To The Top

Growing up watching many boxing matches and the movies, we know that ere are a few out there who see themselves as boxers in the near future. Not just any boxers, but champions whose names will be remembered. That is why today we are going to give you top boxing tips that will definitely take you to the top.

Boxing Tips

There are basically three stages when it comes to boxing tips. These are like levels of games that we play. Once you master one level you can easily go to the next level. Or like bonus rounds in online slots and other best online slots real money.

Training Tips

Stay calm and punch lighter. This will help you to last longer and it will also help you to keep your form together. To add on to that, you shouldn’t waste your time trying to kill the punching bag, as all that matter is what you do in the ring.

Set a time limit. By this we mean that you shouldn’t train till breaking point. Learn how to take a break.

Always make sure that you stay hydrated.

Punching Tips

Always make sure that you punch as fast as you can go. And as you do make sure that you put your whole body into it and remember people put more bets on boxers that always win.

Make sure that you short hooks, short uppercuts and shirt rights but long jabs.

Try to make sure that you throw 3-5 punch combos at the maximum.

Defense Tips

Always try to stay calm and breathe.

Make sure that you try to hold your hands high, elbows low and move your head.

Do not waste your energy running around the ring. Just one or 2 steps out of the way will do.

Do not wait till your opponent finishes punching till you punch back. Try to interrupt his/ her combos and fight back.

See Also