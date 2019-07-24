Eric Armit’s weekly boxing results – 23 July

Eric is well known for his extensive weekly round-up of world boxing results, detailing key action, from the last seven days. Eric also writes weekly snips and snipes. Eric has a vast knowledge and in his spare time he is a boxing supervisor.

The Past Week in Action 23 July 2019

R.I.P Maxim Dadashev

Highlights:

See Also

-Manny Pacquiao wins split decision over Keith Thurman for WBA welterweight title

-Dillian Whyte outpoints Oscar Rivas to win the interim WBC heavyweight title

-Teo Lopez continues his winning run with points victory over Masayoshi Nakatani

-Caleb Plant retains IBF super middle title with inside the distance win over Mike Lee

– Michel Soro wins a WBA title with victory over one day substitute Anderson Prestot but no one is too clear which title it is

-Puerto Rican super light Subriel Matias stops Maxim Dadashev in IBF eliminator

-Yordenis Ugas and Luis Nery win important fight in Las Vegas

-Tureano Johnson returns with a win as he stops previously unbeaten Jason Quigley

-In heavyweight action Derrick Chisora knocks out Pole Artur Szpilka and Dave Price halts Dave Allen

World Title Shows

June 20

Las Vegas, NV, USA: Welter: Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2) W PTS 12 Keith Thurman (29-1,1ND). Super Middle: Caleb Plant (19-0) W TKO 3 Mike Lee (21-1). Welter: Yordenis Ugas (24-4) W PTS 12 Omar Figueroa (28-1-1). Welter: Sergey Lipinets (16-1) W TKO 2 Jayar Inson (18-3). Bantam: Luis Nery (30-0) W KO 9 Juan Payano (21-3). Heavy: Efe Ajagba (11-0) W PTS 10 Ali Eren Demirezen (11-1). Welter: Abel Ramos (25-3-2) W TKO 4 Jimmy Williams (16-3-1,1ND). Fly: Genisis Libranza (19-1) W TKO 4 Carlos Maldonado (11-4).

Pacquiao vs. Thurman

Pac Man or Miracle Man either will do as the amazing Filipino ignores a ten year age gap to floor Thurman in the first and go on to take a split decision to win the WBA title

Round 1

Confident and quick start from both boxers. Thurman looking much bigger and heavier than Pacquiao. Thurman was getting the better of the exchanges scoring with some good left hooks to the body and then firing a burst of punches. Pacquiao came forward and landed with a left and right on the retreating Thurman who went down. Not a heavy knockdown so Thurman was up quickly and with less than 15 seconds left after the count there was no more action.

Score 10-8 Pacquiao

Round 2

Pacquiao was strong early in this one with Thurman looking hesitant. Pacquiao was coming forward connecting with rights and straight lefts. He was too quick for Thurman stabbing jab through Thurman’s guard and scoring with clefts. Thurman was not committing himself to his punches. Pacquiao did a little Ali Shuffle at the bell.

Score: 10-9 Pacquiao Pacquiao 20-17

Round 3

Some really impressive jabbing from Pacquiao as he rocked Thurman’s head back with rights. Thurman was trying to press more and pinned Pacquiao to the ropes but Pacquiao fought his way off and again was getting through with fast right jabs.

Score: 10-9 Pacquiao Pacquiao 30-26

Round 4

Pacquiao was forcing Thurman back with hooks and uppercuts as this one opened but then Thurman landed well with body punches and was putting on more pressure. Pacquiao was flitting around Thurman throwing quick punches but not many landed and Thurman was working well with his jab.

Score: 10-9 Thurman Pacquiao 39-36

Round 5

Thurman was starting to boss the action with his jab. Pacquiao was spending more time on the back foot and against the ropes. Thurman cracked Pacquiao with a sharp right to the head and was getting through with jabs. Pacquiao burst into action at the end of the round but most of his punches were blocked. Thurman seemed to have a damaged nose

Score: 10-9 Thurman Pacquiao 48-46

Round 6

Slowest round so far. Thurman doing the work and throwing the punches with Pacquiao just threatening and Thurman connected with a hard straight right. Pacquiao tried to swing the round his way by attacking late but it was Thurman who landed a couple of crisp head punches.

Score: 10-9 Thurman Pacquiao 57-56

Round 7

Thurman was dictating the action with his jab and as Pacquiao dived forward Thurman clipped him with a sharp right to the head. Thurman was boxing cleverly on the back foot and getting his punches off first. Once again he anticipated Paquiao’s late burst but this time it was Thurman doing the scoring with rights.

Score: 10-9 Thurman Tied 66-66

Round 8

Pacquiao had lost the last four rounds by only fighting in short burst but in this one he was more active for all three minutes. Thurman was still finding the target with jabs and rights but Pacquiao was throwing lots of quick combinations-not hard punches but scoring punches. It was Thurman who finished strongly but he had not done enough to take it.

Score: 10-9 Pacquiao Pacquiao 76-75

Round 9

Thurman was using his jab well and dropping in rights and looked to be bossing the action. Pacquiao fired back and was getting through with jabs but then Thurman caught him with a heavy right to the head and then outscored Pacquiao the rest of the way.

Score: 10-9 Thurman Tied 85-85

Round 10

Thurman was the one doing the scoring early in this one. He kept sticking out the jab and finding the target with rights. Pacquiao upped his pace and threw a series of punches. A left to the body suddenly stopped Thurman in his tracks and sent him on the retreat. Pacquiao was hunting Thurman down and landing heavily. Thurman fired back but that body punch had taken the fire out of him for a while just enough for Pacquiao to take the round.

Score: 10-9 Pacquiao Pacquiao 95-94

Round 11

Thurman did the scoring early with straight rights but Pacquiao came back with a body punch. Thurman took this one better than the one in the last round and was quickly on the front foot forcing Pacquiao to the ropes with his jab and letting fly to the body. He turned up the heat with another quick attack and connected with more rights and then bobbed and weaved to frustrate Pacquiao’s attempt to stage a strong finish.

Score: 10-9 Thurman Tied 104-104

Round 12

Pacquiao showed the mark of a true champion with a champion’s finish. He was quicker and fresher than Thurman flitting around him landing hooks, uppercuts and straight lefts. Thurman tried some rushing attacks but Pacquiao evaded them and then countered and won the round and the fight.

Score: 10-9 Pacquiao Pacquiao 114-113

Official Scores: 115-112 Pacquiao, 115-112 Pacquiao, 114-113 Thurman

The 40-year-old champion will now return to his work as a Senator back home. He has fought just once in both 2017 and 2018 and has said he will not fight again until 2020 but no indication who might be in the other corner. Thurman, 30, so nearly won this one. The first round knockdown and the brilliant finish in the twelfth made the difference. He looked so much better than his disappointing title defence against Joselito Lopez in January and he wants a return but I can’t see Pacquiao giving him that.

Plant vs. Lee

Plant has no trouble in despatching Lee inside three rounds in the first defence of his IBF title.

Round 1

Plant was moving in quickly and landed rights to the body. Lee was waiting too long to throw his punches and when he did throw them Plant had no trouble dodging them. Late in the round Plant connected with a crisp left hook that dumped Lee on his rump. Lee was up quickly and avoided any more trouble to the bell.

Score: 10-8 Plant

Round 2

Lee tried to pressurise Plant and landed a couple of punches when he had Plant against the ropes but that was his only success. Plant was threading jabs through Lee’s leaky defence and banging home body punches

Score: 10-9 Plant Plant 20-17

Round 3

Lee was down early in this one. After spearing Lee with three jabs Plant landed a clubbing shot to the side of the head and Lee went over. After the count Lee rushed at Plant who landed a left to the side of the head. Lee skidded and fell to the canvas. It was ruled no knockdown but Lee was slow getting up. He again took the fight to Plant but a left hook to the head put Lee down again. As he started to rise the referee indicated he had stopped the fight but Lee threw the referee’s arm aside and protested that he was able to carry on but the fight was over. The 27-year-old champion from Tennessee gets his eleventh win by KO/TKO. He has no mandatory challenger so could go for a voluntary. A unification fight with the winner between WBC champion Andre Dirrell and David Benavidez but that fight is not until September. Lee was unrated and had not met anyone even remotely close to being rated and the gap in class showed here.

Ugas vs. Figueroa

Ugas just too quick and too skilful for the determined Figueroa. Figueroa likes to fight inside and he was rolling forward in the first working to the body with hooks and then landing a hard overhand right. Ugas was having trouble finding space to punch but late in the first a right to the head sent Figueroa stumbling back across the ring and into the ropes. The referee rightly judged that the ropes kept Figueroa from going down and applied a count. Ugas landed a heavy right but Figueroa was punching back as the round closed. Ugas did not want to fight inside and in the second and third he was meeting the advancing Figueroa with hooks and then clinching. A clash of heads in the fourth opened a cut high on Figueroa’s hairline and in the fifth Ugas lost a point for holding. Almost as big a problem for Figueroa was Ugas using his shoulders and elbows to shove Figueroa back to get punching room. Ugas landing heavy head punches before the bell to end the sixth. In the sixth Figueroa kept marching forward; and Ugas kept meeting him with hooks and uppercuts and then launching a fierce attack before the end of the round. Ugas was given another warning for holding in the ninth and continued to connect with hooks and uppercuts on the ever advancing Figueroa. There was nothing Figueroa could do to change the pattern of the fight and Ugas was outscoring him in every round. By the end Figueroa was showing heavy bruising around his left eye and was a well beaten fighter. Scores 119-107 for Ugas on the cards of the three judges. Supposedly this was an eliminator to find the mandatory challenger for the WBC title but with Ugas No 5 and Figueroa No 15 that’s a strange eliminator. Ugas, 33, lost a split decision to Shawn Porter for the WBC title in March so deserves a return but first Porter has to get by IBF champion Errol Spencer in their unification fight in September. Texan Figueroa,29, a former undefeated WBC lightweight champion had scored wins over Ricky Burns, Antonio De Marco, Robert Guerrero and John Molina so this first loss is a big setback

Lipinets vs. Inson

Lipinets produces a devastating left hook to end this one. The hard punching Kazak was walking Filipino Inson down in the first looking to end things early. In the second as Inson shaped to throw a right hook Lipinets beat him to it with a dreadful left hook that sent Inson down face first. Somehow Inson beat the count and wanted to continue but the referee rightly stopped the bout. Kazak Lipinets , a former IBF super light champion, was to have faced John Molina but Molina pulled out with a back injury and Inson, who was to have fought on the show against another opponent stepped up to face Lipinets.

Nery vs. Payano

Nery wins this clash of former champions with kayo in the ninth round.

Payano was the busier at the start of this clash of southpaws. Nery was the bigger man but Payano was connecting with jabs and straight lefts. After that slow start Nery began to roll in the second stepping back from Payano’s jab and landing hooks to the body and a succession of jabs and hooks had Payano backing up rapidly. Nary took the third and then shook Payano in the fourth with a right. The fifth was a close competitive round as Payano scored well in the exchanges. Nery’s power was becoming a bigger and bigger factor. Payano’s quickness saw him still landing plenty of punches but he did not have the power to match Nery. Payano was under heavy bombardment at the end of the sixth and a left in the seventh saw Payano’s nose damaged. Nery was handing out more punishment in the eighth. Payano was still fighting back hard but Nery was walking through his punches and connecting with hooks and uppercuts. At the end of the round a very tired Payano had blood streaming down his face from a cut. In the ninth Nery forced Payano to the ropes then landed a left hook to the body. At first Payano did not react except to throw a couple of punches but then the pain bit and he first dropped to his knees and then flat on the canvas on his back and was counted out. The undefeated 24-year-old from Tijuana makes it 23 wins by KO/TKO. He lost his WBC bantam title when he failed to make the weight for a defence of the title but a four round victory over McJoe Arroyo has him at No 1 with the WBC so he should get a shot at WBC champion Nordine Oubaali either later this year or early next. Payano, 35, a former WBA and IBO bantam champion lost his titles to Rau’shee Warren and was then knocked out in 70 seconds by Naoya Inoue for the secondary WBA title in a WBSS tournament bout. He showed good skills here and is rated WBC 6/WBO 10/WBA 10 so a title shot next year is not out of the question.

Ajagba vs. Demirezen

Ajagba wins this clash of unbeaten former Olympians. Ajagba had big advantages in height and reach and initially stuck to boxing on the outside using his left jab to score and stem Demirezen’s attempts to attack. The Turkish fighter did manage to get close and land a couple of hooks to the body and a big overhand right in the second but his successes were few as Ajagba was quicker with both hands and feet. It was a slow paced fight without a great deal of variety in the action. Ajagba was finding gaps for his jabs and occasional rights and Demirezen only really looked dangerous with his long rights. Ajagba connected with good rights in the fourth and fifth and also dug in a solid body punch but then went back to the jab. Ajagba kept Demirezen out with his jab in the sixth but Denizen connected with a barrage of hooks and uppercuts in the seventh. Ajagba slowed in the eighth as Demirezen kept rumbling forward but the big Nigerian was able to use his jab to collect the points over the last two rounds. Scores 99-91 twice and 97-93 for Ajagba. A clear winner but the 99-91 scores looked harsh on Demirezen. As an amateur the 25-year-old Texas-based Ajagba won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games beating Junior Fa in one of the early rounds and he won a gold medal at the African Games, He reached the quarter-finals in Rio but lost to Ivan Dychko. German-based Demirezen was rated No 10 by the WBO going into this one. As an amateur he was Turkish champion, twice won gold medals at the prestigious Ahmet Comert Tournament and competed at the 2015 World Championships. He also qualified to compete in Rio but lost to Filip Hrgovic

Ramos vs. Williams

Ramos extends his current winning run to seven with stoppage of Williams. Ramos was hunting Williams down with Williams, the taller fighter, boxing but not having the power to keep Ramos out for long. Williams managed to stay out of serious trouble until the fourth when he was stunned by a left and then Ramos launches an onslaught that had the referee stepping in to save Williams. The only fighters to have beaten Ramos are Regis Prograis, Ivan Baranchyk and Jamal James with James winning on a majority verdict in his own home city. Williams lost on points to mark DeLuca last time out.

Libranza vs. Maldonado

Libranza makes it a double for the Pacquiao team as he stops Maldonado. No study time here as Libranza and Maldonado went to war from the outset. Libranza rolling forward with hooks and uppercuts and Maldonado was throwing straight shots as they traded punches. Over the second and third Libranza was raking Maldonado with jabs and left hooks to the body with Maldonado bravely trying to punch with the talented little Filipino. They traded body punches in the fourth until Libranza began to drive Maldonado back with hooks to head and body. Maldonado’s head was being jerked from side to side but he stayed inside. Libranza kept pounding Maldonado and with Maldonado no longer fighting back the referee stopped the fight with just four seconds remaining in the round. The 25-year-old Filipino “Cobra” has won eight in a row and this is his eleventh win by KO/TKO. His only loss came in a challenge against Moruti Mthalane for the IBO flyweight title in 2017. Californian Maldonado had scored a good win over Miguel Cartagena in June last year but was decisioned by McWilliams Arroyo in February this year.

London, England: Heavy: Dillian Whyte (26-1) W PTS 12 Oscar Rivas (26-1). Heavy: David Price (25-6) W RTD 10 David Allen (17-5-2). Heavy: Derrick Chisora (31-9) W KO 2 Artur Szpilka (22-4). Cruiser: Richard Riakporhe (10-0) W PTS 10 Chris Billam-Smith (9-1). Cruiser: Lawrence Okolie (13-0) W TKO 7 Mariano Gudino (13-3).

Whyte vs. Rivas

Whyte climbs off the floor to outpoint Rivas and win the interim WBC title which somewhere in the far distant future might actually get him a shot at the full WBC title-maybe.

Round 1

Rivas took the initiative. He was scoring with strong jabs on the retreating Whyte. Whyte landed a couple of clubbing punches but Rivas responded with hooks to head and body and jabbed well to capture the round.

Score: 10-9 Rivas

Round 2

Whyte started this round with a series of powerful jabs and then followed one of the jabs with a straight right to the head that had Rivas hurt, unsteady and retreating with Whyte following him throwing punches. Rivas steadied himself then punched back but Whyte landed a heavy combination and controlled the rest of the action with his jab.

Score: 10-9 Whyte Tied 19-19

Round 3

Whyte had height, reach and weight over Rivas and the reach part was a big factor. Whyte was constantly banging double jabs through the defence of Rivas and then following with rights. Rivas was not throwing enough punches. Each time he looked set to throw a punch a Whyte jab would hit him on the nose and kill that ambition.

Score: 10-9 Whyte Whyte 29-28

Round 4

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it and Whyte’s reliance heavily on his jab was working. He tried an occasional heavy right but it was the jab that was winning him the fight. Again Rivas was not throwing enough punches and relying on landing one of the big rights he threw now and then.

Score: 10-9 Whyte Whyte 39-37

Round 5

Whyte was not as effective with his jab in this round. He was tending to throw the left as half hook half jab and it was not connecting. Rivas threw more punches but it was Whyte who was dong the most effective work and he rocked Rivas with a right uppercut

Score 10-09 Whyte Whyte 49-46:

Round 6

Rivas threw more punches in this round. He let fly with some combinations early in the round with Whyte being short with his jab. Whyte then began to get the jab working and was sending straight rights along behind the jab to make the round his.

Score: 10-9 Whyte Whyte 59-55

Round 7

Rivas woke up to the fact that he was losing this fight and attacked strongly. He took Whyte to the ropes and blasted away to head and body sustaining his attack for the first time in the fight. He was stopped in his tracks by a right uppercut but was soon taking Whyte to the ropes and letting fly again. Whyte replied with some hard counters but Rivas took the round.

Score: 10-9 Rivas Whyte 68-65

Round 8

Whyte was back in control in this round. He went back to his jab often doubling up and connecting with solid body punches. Rivas was a bit livelier but he kept walking onto the jab and getting caught with hooks.

Score: 10-9 Whyte Whyte 78-74

Round 9

Finally some drama as Rivas had Whyte against the ropes and connected with a right uppercut and a left to the head that sent Whyte down. He was up at five and after the count Rivas landed a couple more heavy rights and it was crisis time for Whyte. He moved and jabbed but had to survive a couple more heavy rights before punching back strongly at the end of the round.

Score: 10-8 Rivas Whyte 86-84

Round 10

This round was critical. I had Whyte four points in front going in the ninth with only four rounds to go. Now Whyte was two points in front with three rounds to go. Whyte needed to win this one and he did. He was jabbing again and then connecting with clubbing punches to the body. He staggered Rivas with a right to the head and finished the round with a huge right.

Score: 10-9 Whyte Whyte 96-93

Round 11

Whyte fed Rivas a diet of jabs and threw in some uppercuts and solid body punches. Rivas had slowed and never really managed to throw a punch that threatened danger as Whyte boxed without taking chances.

Score: 10-9 Whyte Whyte 106-102

Round 12

A tired last round really produced no fireworks. Whyte was not looking to take chances and Rivas did not have the energy left to stage a strong finish and I thought Whyte just took it.

Score: 10-9 Whyte Whyte 116-111

Official Scores: 115-112, 115-112 and 116-111 all for Whyte.

Despite wins over Derrick Chisora twice, Robert Helenius, Lucas Browne and Joseph Parker Whyte has never even had a whiff of a shot at Deontay Wilder it is to be hoped this win will get him one-of course he may have to wait until Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury both get their second shot which shows just how much value there is in being rated No 1 by the WBC when there are bigger fights to be sanctioned. Colombian Rivas had stopped Bryant Jennings in ten rounds in January but that is the only name of note on his record and he was well beaten in this one.

Price vs. Allen

Allen never found a way to get past Price’s jab and paid the price (pardon the pun). A strong jab followed by a straight right was all Price needed here and he rocked Allen with a right in the first. Price boxed in a very composed and controlled manner. Allen kept trying to lure him into trading punches but Price stayed outside and with Allen having to reach upwards with his punches he could not get any power into his shots. On the occasions when Allen did get inside he was able to land a few hooks to the body but generally Price just tied him up and then moved out of range. Price stuck to the jab and began to hurt Allen when he started mixing in uppercuts and left hooks as Allen strode forward. Price had won every round and Allen’s only hope was that Price’s suspect stamina would let him down so he kept trying to attack the body but was soaking up jabs and uppercuts. By the end of the ninth Allen was cut over his right eye and out of energy and Price kept sticking him with the jab in the tenth. It was a lost cause and Allen retired at the end of the round. Price breathes some life back into his career as he gets his third win in a row. He collects the vacant WBA Continental belt but stoppage losses to Christian Hammer, Alex Povetkin and Sergey Kuzmin are indication that the 36-year-old from Liverpool will struggle when he tackles good quality opposition. This may be the end of the road for “The White Rhino” Allen is a very popular and brave fighter but has limitations and despite wins over Nick Webb and Lucas Browne has gone as far as he can.

Chisora vs. Szpilka

Chisora continues his journey towards a fight with former WBO champion Joseph Parker as he crushes Szpilka with scary second round kayo. Szpilka was quickly snapping out jabs and connecting with straight rights at the slower Chisora. There was no real power in the Pole’s punches and Chisora looked dangerous when he took Szpilka to the ropes and unleashed ponderous hooks. Szpilka was moving well in the second until Chisora pinned him to the ropes and landed a booming right to the head. Szpilka’s legs stiffened and two more thunderous rights to the head dropped him face first on the canvas with the referee immediately stopping the fight. It was a worrying long time before they were able to get Szpilka to his feet. Chisora, 35, is 6-4 in his last10 fights with the four losses being in big fights against Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte twice, and Agit Kabayel. He is No 11 with the WBC but not rated by the other bodies however a win over Parker would change that and even see Chisora get a second world title shot seven years after the lost to Vitali Klitschko for the WBC belt. Former world title challenger Szpilka was coming off a big domestic win over Mariusz Wach in November but this was a particularly brutal kayo and it might be time to think about retiring.

Riakporhe vs. Billam Smith

From the first round there was too much clinching and wrestling as theses two big cruisers struggled to take control. Riakporhe was looking to dictate with his longer reach and Billiam-Smith was looking to counter. Billiam-Smith made a brighter start to the second coming forward and punching inside but the referee gave them both a lecture about wrestling. Both fighters have good jabs but neither was using their jab enough and the styles were not making for an entertaining fight. There were very few times when they stood and traded punches which was making the rounds close and they were warned again about wrestling in the fifth. Later in the round they did trade a few punches. There was plenty of action in seventh with Riakporhe rocking Billiam-Smith with a right to the head. He then cornered him and connected with a series of head punches. Billiam-Smith was in trouble and he turned away with Riakporhe’s attack leaving him draped over the top rope. The referee saw that the ropes were holding Billiam Smith up so applied a standing count and then Billiam-Smith was able to avoid a rushing attack from Riakporhe for the remaining seconds. It was that count that gave Riakporhe the victory as neither man dominated the remaining rounds. Scores 97-92 and 95-94 for Riakporhe and 96-93 for Billiam Smith. The 29-year-old 6-5” Riakporhe was making the second defence of the WBA Inter-Continental title and is rated No 5 by that body. Billiam-Smith deserves a return but a disappointing fight like is not one too many will want to see again.

Okolie vs. Gudino

Okolie hunts down and floors Gudino four times before the fight is stopped in the seventh round. Not much variety of tactics in this fight. The 6’5” Okolie spent each round tracking Gudino around the ring. The Argentinian was constantly circling the perimeter of the ring and occasionally lunging forward throwing a few punches before clinching and then returning to his circular tour. Rights to the body were Okolie’s best punches but it was a right to the head floored Gudino in the third. He got up and then stayed out of trouble. A tiring Gudino slipped to the floor three times in the fifth trying to avoid Okolie’s punches and as he slowed Okolie was cutting off the ring more often and landing rights. In the seventh Gudino dropped to his knees after a series of punches from Okolie. He made it to his feet but later in the round went down again from a right hook. He was up early but just before the bell he went down from another right and although he climbed up the referee stopped the fight. The 26-year-old British and Commonwealth champion gets his tenth win by KO/TKO and was making the third defence of his WBA Continental title. That title, rather than the quality of his victims, has him at No 2 with the WBA. Second loss by KO/TKO for Gudino.

June 18

Le Cannet, France: light Heavy: Mathieu Bauderlique (18-1) W PTS 12 Doudou Ngumbu (38-10). Super Welter: Dylan Charrat (18-0-1) W PTS 12 Howard Cospolite (17-7-3). Light: Yvon Mendy (43-5-1) W PTS 12 Diego Eligio (20-4-1).

Bauderlique vs. Ngumbu

Bauderlique passes his toughest test to date with wide unanimous decision over veteran Ngumbu. The tall French southpaw was able to use his longer reach to outbox Ngumbu on the outside. Ngumbu never stopped rolling forward but from the fourth round was hampered in his effort by a cut over his right eye which bled for the rest of the fight. Ngumbu tried to stay inside when he could but overdid it in the seventh and lost a point for holding. Bauderlique dominated the action and tried hard to end this one inside the distance but Ngumbu is tough and wily and did not crumble. Scores 119-108 twice and 117-110 for the 30-year-old Rio bronze medal winner who retains the WBA Inter-Continental title. Ngumbu 37 lost to Igor Mikhalkin for the IBO title in 2017 and to Olek Gvozdyk for the WBC title last March when he was forced out of the fight with a calf injury.

Charrat vs. Cospolite

Charrat wins the vacant EU title after terrific battle with fellow-Frenchman Cospolite. “Butterfly” Charrat is an excellent boxer. Quick footwork, fast hands, plenty of movement and variety in his work-but no power. Cospolite kept rolling forward pumping out hooks and uppercuts but finding the fleet Charrat n an elusive target. Charrat was firing hooks and uppercuts then blocking many of Cospolite’s punches. Cospolite pressed hard in every round and outworked Charrat often enough to make it a tight fight with Charrat just having an edge in accuracy. Scores 115-113 twice and 117-111 all for Charrat. The 25-year-old local and Cospolite had fought to a draw for this title in October. The 36-year-old Cospolite was having his third shot at this title.

Mendy vs. Eligio

Mendy given a much tougher time than expected against Mexican Eligio. Mendy had the better skills and fought his usual aggressive fight but was never able to subdued Eligio and had to fight hard to the end of this one. Scores 116-112 twice and 118-110 for “The Lion”. Mendy, rated WBA 5/WBC 6 is now 13-1 in his last 14 fights including a win and a loss to Luke Campbell. Eligio, 22, was 4-0-1 in his last 5 fights.

Indio CA, USA: Middle: Tureano Johnson (21-2-1) W RTD 9 Jason Quigley (16-1). Super Bantam: Leonardo Baez (16-2) W PTS 10 Alberto Melian (5-1). Fly: Ricardo Sandoval (16-1) W KO 5 Marco Sustaita (12-2-1). Light: Carlos Morales (19-4-3) W KO 1 Rosekie Cristobal (15-5).

Johnson vs. Quigley

Bahamian Johnson revitalises his career as he grinds down unbeaten Quigley. Johnson was quick and aggressive from the start. He was using stiff jabs to force Quigley back and then getting inside with hooks. Quigley was landing plenty of counters but could not keep Johnson out. Quigley stood his ground more over the third and fourth but Johnson was relentless and was catching Quigley inside with sharp uppercuts. It was trench warfare in the fifth and sixth with both connecting with hooks and uppercuts inside but Johnson, who changed to fighting southpaw, was on top and was starting to bully Quigley. In the seventh Quigley carried out a sustained attack marching forward pumping out punches for three minutes but by the bell he had swelling around both eyes and blood trickling from a cut over his left eye. Johnson looked the fresher fighter in the eighth with Quigley battling hard but tiring rapidly. Johnson had Quigley pinned to the ropes for much of the ninth firing bursts of punches. By the end of the round an exhausted Quigley almost dropped to the floor but made it to the bell and then retired. A stoppage loss to Sergiy Derevyanchenko and a split draw with Fernando Castaneda had put a question mark over his future but the 35-year-old Bahamian but was impressively sharp and aggressive here so is back in the picture. Irishman Quigley 28 had scored wins over Glen Tapia and Freddy Hernandez and was No 5 with the WBC so this is a big set-back.

Baez vs. Melian

Mexican Baez outslugs Melian to win a unanimous decision. Baez was the bigger and stronger man and that made the difference in a contest that was more brawl than craft. He stayed on top of Melian never giving the unbeaten Argentinian any chance to use his better skills . They really just stood inside and battered away at each other, Baez generally got the better of the exchanges but Melian had spells where he was outworking Baez and forcing Baez onto the back foot. Melian looked strong in the seventh and eighth. By the end of the round Baez was cut on his forehead and Melian had a swelling under his left eye. Baez changed tactics and danced-not very elegantly- and boxed his way throught the round and two exhausted fighters pumped out punches in the last . Scores 97-93 on the three cards for Baez. Four wins in a row for Baez. Two-time Olympian Melian blows his unbeaten record.

Sandoval vs. Sustaita

Plenty of action here as Sandoval dropped Sustaita twice in the first round and was himself on the floor inside those three minutes and climbed off the floor again in the second to stop Sustaita in the fifth. The first knockdown came less than ten seconds into the fight by way of a stiff left jab which dropped Sustaita on his rump. After the eight count the very next punch was a short left hook that floored Sustaita again. When the action restarted Sandoval was steaming forward throwing punches trying to take Sustaita out but he was nailed by a right to the chin and went down-and the round was not even a minute old. They then fought fiercely over the remainder of the round. The excitement wasn’t over as Sustaita floored Sandoval with a left hook early in the second. Sandoval held and boxed and avoided any more trouble. Sandoval had problems with the swarming attacks of Sustaita in the third and fourth but was landing crisp counters. In the fifth as Sustaita strode forward he was shaken badly by a couple of punches. Sandoval then drove Sustaita around the ring connecting with a series of head punches and the referee stopped the fight. Still only 20 Sandoval, the WBC Youth champion, has twelve wins by KO/TKO but he flirted with danger here. After losing his first pro fight Californian Sustaita then went 12-0-1 with ten wins by KO/TKO.

Morales vs. Cristobel

Morales floors Cristobal twice and stops him in the second round. In the first round southpaw Cristobal was fighting out of a crouch and stepping in with jabs. Morales was jabbing strongly and trying straight rights and looking for openings. In the second round Morales connected with a short right inside and Cristobal tumbled back and down by the ropes. He was up at six and when the count was over Morales drove Cristobal to the ropes and landed a left and a right and Cristobal dropped to the canvas and was counted out. It was quite a few minutes before Cristobal was able to get to his feet. Morales, 29, suffered back-to-back losses in 2018 to unbeaten Ryan Garcia on a majority decision and to WBA No 1 Rene Alvarado so a welcome win. Cristobal has three loses by KO/TKO but all to good standard opponents.

Panama City, Panama: Super Welter: Charlie Navarro (29-9) W PTS 11 Johan Gonzalez (22-1). Bantam: Leo Nunez (10-0) W PTS 10 Otto Gamez (18-2). Super Bantam: Liborio Solis (30-5-1,1ND) W KO 1 Karluis Diaz (23-10). Welter: Alex Duran (19-0) W RTD 5 Pascual Salgado (12-13-1).

Navarro vs. Gonzalez

Venezuelan veteran Navarro upsets the odds with split decision over fellow-Venezuelan Gonzalez. Scores 105-104 twice for Navarro and 105-104 for Gonzalez. Four wins in a row for 39-year-old Navarro as he collects the vacant WBA Fedelatin title and breathes life back into a fading career. Panamanian-based Gonzalez, 28, had won all 22 of his fights by KO/TKO fifteen in the first round and all crammed into less than two years as a pro. They are from two different generations with Navarro competing at the 1999 World Championships and Gonzalez at the 2013 Worlds.

Nunez vs. Gamez

Cuban Nunez springs a mild upset of his own here as he outpoints Venezuelan Gamez. The 24-year-old Panamanian-based Nunez floored Gamez in the last but was so far ahead he did not need the knockdown for his win. Scores 99-90 for Nunez on all of the cards. He won two bronze medals and a silver in the Cuban championships and you have to be good to do that. Gamez, the IBA world champion, had won his last eleven fights.

Solis vs. Diaz

Solis gets his fifth win on the trot. In back-to-back fights against Jamie McDonnell for the secondary WBA bantamweight title Solis lost the decision in the first and the other fight ended in a No Decision due to cuts. The 37-year-old Venezuelan, a former WBA super fly champion, is No 1 with the WBA so he is awaiting the outcome of the WBSS final to see whether Nonito Donaire or Naoya Inoue is the champion. Colombian Diaz was knocked out in one round by Hekkie Budler for the WBA and IBO titles in 2014 and has now lost his last four fights by KO/TKO

Duran vs. Salgado

Panamanian southpaw Duran gets his fourth inside the distance win in his last five fights as he floors Salgado in the second and third before stopping him in the fifth. No relation to Roberto, southpaw Alexander, 26, was voted Boxer of the Year by the Panama Commission in 2018. Silgado is now 0-7-1 in his last 8 fights.

July 19

Oxon Hill, MD, USA: Light: Teo Lopez (14-0) W PTS 12 Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1). Super Light: Subriel Matias (14-0) W RTD 11 Maxim Dadashev (13-1). Middle: Esquiva Falcao (24-0) W TKO 8Jesus Gutierrez (25-4-2). Super Feather: Tyler McCreary (16-0-1) W PTS 8 Jesse Cris Rosales (22-3-1). Heavy: Cassius Chaney (16-0) W TKO 1 Joel Caudle (8-3-2,1ND). Middle: Tyler Howard (18-0) W PTS 8 Jamaal Davis (18-15-1). Middle: Dusty Hernandez Harrison (33-0-1) W TKO 7 Juan De Angel (21-12-1).

Lopez vs. Nakatani

Lopez goes twelve rounds for the first time and overcomes the height and reach of Nakatani to win a unanimous decision. Nakatani made a confident start. He was using his longer reach to probe with jabs and testing Lopez with overhand rights and left hooks. Both scored with some sharp hooks but Nakatani had edged the round. In the second great upper body movement from Lopez had Nakatani missing with his jabs and Lopez was stepping inside and scoring with lefts to the body and it was his round. Nakatani had his jab working again in the third with Lopez looking to drop overhand rights to the head but coming up short with Nakatani just doing enough inside to win the round. Lopez took the next one. He upped his pace in the fourth was getting past Nakatani’s jab and landing hooks from both hands. It looked as though Lopez had scored a knockdown when Nakatani dropped at the ropes but the punch from Lopez landed on Nakatani’s shoulder and the Japanese fighter’s leg slid on the canvas causing him to go down. Lopez continued to press and it was his round. After four I had then even at 38-38.The fifth was closer but still Lopez’s. Nakatani was using his jab less whereas Lopez was using his more. He was getting his punches off first and landed two thudding rights to the head. Nakatani was coming forward behind his jab with quick combinations in the sixth but Lopez was countering well and jabbing well to take the round by a narrow margin and at this stage I had it 58-56 for Lopez. Lopez took the seventh. He was getting his punches off first scoring with left jabs and quick rights to the head with Nakatani pressing hard but not landing much. Nakatani went back to his jab in the eighth. He was following in with right crosses one of which connected flush on the chin of Lopez and was the best punch he had landed so far as he clawed back a round. My score at this point was 77-75 for Lopez. The ninth was tight one Lopez started strongly ducking and weaving under Nakatani’s jab and getting inside to land hooks and uppercuts. Nakatani then had Lopez against the ropes and landed lefts and rights only for Lopez to finish the round strongly to make it his. He also took the tenth. He was stepping inside Nakatani’s jabs and countering with left hooks and scoring with overhand rights. They both landed a heavy right as they traded but other than that punch Nakatani just could not get on target. The eleventh went to Nakatani. He pressed the action finding the range with his jab and connecting with rights. When they traded hooks Nakatani was the one landing. Lopez took the last. He was catching Nakatani with hooks and uppercuts with Nakatani being off target and Lopez ended the round connecting with a barrage of punches which had Nakatani stumbling. The judges saw this one 118-110 twice and 119-109 for Lopez which seemed too wide and I had Lopez winning 116-112. The 21-year-old from Brooklyn had never gone past six rounds before so this was some invaluable experience for him. This was an IBF eliminator so the win makes Lopez the mandatory challenger for Richard Commey. He is No 2 with the WBO so there could be a fight with champion Vasyl Lomachenko down the line. At 5’11 ½” Nakatani, 30, is tall for a lightweight. He showed good skills and plenty of speed so will probably go back to Japan and rebuild looking to find another route to a title fight.

Matias vs. Dadashev

Puerto Rican “Browny” Matias just could be the next big star in Puerto Rican boxing, he put on a high level power show to force Dadashev out of the fight after eleven rounds. After the fight Dadashev collapse and was taken to hospital. He was found to have suffered a bleed to the brain and after an operation remains in a critical condition. Matias forced the fight from the start. Dadashev could not match the Puerto Rican’s power so he went on the back foot using a strong jab and movement to stay in the fight. Matias kept forging forward hurting Dadashev with punches to head and body. Dadashev was having to work hard to keep in the fight and the body punching from Matias had the Russian tiring. Dadashev was being outworked and forced to stand and trade and Matias was connecting with more and more heavy punches. By the eleventh Dadashev was exhausted and just before the bell a punch from Matias had Dadashev reeling. At the end of the round his trainer Buddy McGirt pulled him out of the fight. Winning this eliminator allows Matias to fill the vacant No 2 spot in the IBF ratings making a fight with the winner of the contest between IBF champion Josh Taylor and WBA champion Regis Prograis in the WBSS final. Dadashev needed help to leave the ring and collapsed on the way back to the dressing room. He was put on a stretcher and taken immediately to the hospital where he was operated on for a swelling to the brain but tragically passed away today.

Falcao vs. Gutierrez

Brazilian southpaw Falcao notches up another win as he tries to find a route to a world title shot. He pummelled Gutierrez to head and body in round after round. Gutierrez soaked up the punishment but lacked the power to change the path of the fight. He held out until the eighth when three lefts from Falcao sent him tumbling back and down. Gutierrez was up at eight and Falcao landed some heavy head punches. Gutierrez indicate for Falcao to bring it on and he did. A few more head punches had the referee stopping the fight with Gutierrez complaining bitterly at the stoppage, The former Olympic silver medal winner is No 7 with the IBF, WBA and WBC with his best bet of a title shot looking to be against fellow Top Rank promoted fighter Ryota Murata the holder of the secondary WBA belt. Losses to Murata cost Falcao the gold medal in London and he had to settle for a bronze medal after losing to Murata at the 2011 World Championships. Second inside the distance loss in a row for Gutierrez having been knocked out in two rounds by Steven Butler in November.

McCreary vs. Rosales

McCreary marches on. Toledo’s McCreary was busier and more accurate in a competitive fight but Rosales pressed hard and finished strongly to make it close. In the end McCreary deservedly took the split decision. Scores 78-74 and 77-75 for McCreary and 77-75 for Filipino Rosales. Former local Golden Gloves champion McCreary was coming off a disappointing majority draw with veteran Roberto Castaneda so he badly needed to win here. Rosales went 21-0-1 before being knocked out in two rounds in an overly optimistic fight with Jhonny Gonzalez in 2017. He was stopped in four rounds by Shakur Stevenson in January so this is his second loss in a row.

Chaney vs. Caudle

Chaney halts a vastly overmatched Caudle. Chaney was battering Caudle with head punches with the flabby Caudle stumbling badly. A couple of punches saw Caudle take a head dive through the ropes. He managed to cushion his fall to the floor then got up and climbed back in the ring and was allowed to box on. Chaney probed with two jabs and then landed a right that saw Caudle stumble and the fight was stopped. Fifth inside the distance win in a row for Chaney who was named after Cassius Clay. The 6’6” heavyweight was a basketball star at University but when he moved over to boxing he won a gold medal at the Police Athletic League Tournament and a bronze at the US National championships turning pro at 27. First inside the distance loss for Caudle.

Howard vs. Davis

Howard too quick, busy and too young for journeyman Davis. Howard found plenty of space to use his jab and gaps for some solid left hooks but never really had Davis in any serious discomfort. Scores 80-72 twice and 78-73 for the fighter from Tennessee. No names of note on Howard’s record yet but these are good learning fights. Third loss this year for 38-year-old Davis.

Harrison vs. De Angel

After being inactive in 2016 and 2017 Hernandez is keeping busy and he stops De Angel for his third win this year. Hernandez outboxed De Angel early and with his other two wins in 2019 giving him less than five rounds of action he was getting some useful ring time. He ended it in the seventh dropping De Angel to his knees with a right and although De Angel managed to get up the referee stopped the contest. Prior to his spell away from the ring Hernandez had scored wins over Mike Dallas and Thomas LaManna. He has 19 wins by KO/TKO. He turned pro at 17 and is still only 25 so has time to make up for that spell away. Colombian De Angel has won only one of his last eight fights.

Mexico City, Mexico: Light Fly: Ganigan Lopez (36-9) W PTS 10 Saul Juarez (25-10-2). Former world champion Lopez boxes his way to split decision victory over an aggressive Juarez in defence of the WBC Fecarbox title. Lopez was jabbing and moving using his southpaw jab to break up Juarez’s attacks. Juarez kept pushing hard and had success when he could cut off the ring and pin Lopez to the ropes but Lopez was connecting with jabs and some fierce uppercuts inside. The pace told on Lopez over the closing rounds but he held off a strong finish from Juarez to preserve his early lead. Scores 97-94 and 96-94 for Lopez and 96-94 for Juarez. Now 37 the former WBC light fly champion had looked a spent force when losing on an eighth rounds stoppage against Angel Acosta in a challenge for the WBO light fly title in March. “Baby” Juarez was looking to open a path to another world title shot having lost in challenges for the WBC minimum and light fly belts.

Bangkok, Thailand: Super Fly: Yodmongkol (55-4) W PTS 10 Mateo Handig (15-19). Former interim WBA flyweight champion Yodmongkol (Sirichai Thaiyen) wins the vacant OPBF Silver title with unanimous verdict over Filipino Handig who gives Yodmongkol a tougher time than expected. Scores 97-93 for the Thai on all three cards. Yodmongkol lost to Juan Reveco for the secondary WBA title and to and Artem Dalakian for the full title. Handig is now 2-14 in his last 16 fights.

July 20

Marseilles, France: Super Welter: Michel Soro (34-2-1) W TKO 5

Anderson Prestot (23-2). (17-0). Super Middle: Kevin Lele Sadjo (13-0) W TKO 10 Walter Sequeira (22-6). Super Middle: Gustave Tamba (14-1) W TKO 8 Ruslan Shchelev (16-13-1).

Soro vs. Prestot

For Soro this fight was to have been against Magomed Kurbanov for the recently vacated secondary WBA title but after suffering visa delays Kurbanov realised he would only arrive one day before the fight so pulled out. Prestot stepped in at one day’s notice and the reward for the winner was down rated to the WBA Gold title although was kept quiet. Prestot had height and reach over Soro and he used his jab well in the first with Soro moving in quickly and landing a right to the head but then having trouble getting past the jab and a straight right from Prestot made Soro stumble. Soro upped his attacks in the second but again Prestot was spearing Soro with jabs. He then launched a furious attack forcing Soro back with hooks and uppercuts with blood tricking from Soro’s mouth but just before the bell a right to the head had Prestot seriously shaken. Prestot connected with a couple of hard hooks and an uppercut at the start of the third but then a clash of heads opened a cut on Prestot’s forehead. Soro was starting to find the target with right crosses and after a booming right Prestot was looking unsteady under the pressure. Soro dominated the fourth. Prestot was already looking tired. His jab had no snap and he was spending most of the time backed to the ropes as Soro scored to head and body. Prestot decision to take this fight at one day’s notice was telling now. In the fifth Soro was driving Prestot along the ropes. Prestot gamely fought back but Soro trapped him on the ropes and kept him there raining punches until Prestot slid to the floor. Prestot made it to his feet but the referee stopped the fight just as the towel came in from Prestot’s corner. Ivory Coast-born Frenchman Soro, 31, was 15-1-1 before this fight with the loss being to Brain Castano for the interim WBA title. Soro will now be hoping that the fight with Kurbanov can be rescheduled. Prestot has not fought at super welter since 2015 having won three titles: the French, EU and WBC Mediterranean: at middleweight and although competitive for two rounds he not surprisingly faded quickly.

Sadjo vs. Sequeira

Sadjo wins his first international title with stoppage of gutsy Argentinian Sequeira. Over the early rounds Sadjo was marching forward with a strong jab and going to the body. Sequeira boxed well on the back foot firing counters. Sadjo tried to overwhelm Sequeira over the third and forth marching forward showering Sequeira with punches. Sequeira was rocked a few time but kept punching back in an entertaining scrap. Sequeira soaked up heavy punishment in the fifth and dropped to his knees in the sixth after Sadjo connected with a left to the body. Sequeira survived but was hurt with body punches again in the seventh and caught by some neck-snapping punches in the eighth. Sadjo’s work rate dropped in the ninth but Sequeira was exhausted holding more and punching less. In the tenth Sequeira was rocked by head punches and then dropped to his knees from a left to the body. Whilst on his knees Sequeira spat out his mouthguard and the fight was stopped. The 29-year-old former undefeated French champion lifts the vacant WBA Inter-Continental title. He showed good skills and plenty of power with all thirteen of his wins coming inside the distance but did not turn pro until he was 27. A former footballer and ankle injury forced him to look for another sport. He was runner-up in the French Championships in 2016 and won the national title in 2017. He won the French title in his fifth fight after less than a year as a pro. Sequeira had won 5 of his last 6 fights with the loss coming against Anthony Yarde on a fourth round stoppage in October.

Tamba vs. Shchelev

French champion Tamba gets his eleventh win by KO/TKO as he floors Ukrainian Shchelev three times before the fight is stopped in the eighth round. Tamba moves the twelve wins in a row. Third loss by KO/TKO for Shchelev.

San Nicolas, Argentina: Light: Eduardo Abreu (10-1-1) DREW 10 Hugo Santillan (19-6-2). Abreu retains the WBC Latino title with draw against Santillan but there is just so much wrong about the before and after of this fight in what might yet be a tragedy for Santillan’s family and boxing in Argentina. In the fight Santillan swept the first three rounds being busier and more active than Abreu. In the fourth Santillan began to bleed heavily from the nose and Abreu’s heavier punching put him in control. Santillan tired badly and got through the tenth by moving and jabbing and plenty of holding. At the bell Santillan raised his arm in triumph and climbed on the ropes in a corner signalling to the crowd. Before the result could be announced Santillan passed out. Instead of then getting him medical attention his seconds half carried half dragged him to the centre of the ring. Santillan just hung there head down not capable of standing as the scores were read out. One judge had it 97-93 for Santillan one had it 96-94 and the third saw it at 95-95. The referee had to grab Santillan’s arm to raise it alongside Abreu’s and then Santillan’s seconds with the referee’s help dragged an unresponsive Santillan to his corner. He was so out of it that he slid off his seat to the floor and only then did a doctor enter the ring to examine Santillan. It had been obvious from before the result was announced that he was in serious trouble but neither the doctor or any local supervisor took any action until Santillan had been dragged back to his corner. So much was wrong here before the fight. Santillan took the fight at very short notice when another bout on the show fell though and even worse he had taken a savage beating against Artem Harutyunyan in Germany on 15 June and was under suspension by the German Board until 30 July “for many blows to the head”. Santillan was taken to hospital having to be resuscitated twice and then operated on for a serious brain injury. He remains in intensive care and the prognosis is not good.

Justiniano Posse, Argentina: Super Middle: William Scull (13-0) W TKO 6 Sebastian Papeschi (14-2). Cuban Scull keeps his 100% record and lifts the South American title with stoppage of local southpaw Papeschi. Scull floored Papeschi in the fifth round and three more times in the sixth to force the stoppage. The 27-year-old Scull has six wins by KO/TKO. Papeschi was making the first defence of the title. He had reversed his only previous loss.

Brisbane, Australia: Cruiser: Aaron Russell (13-6) W PTS 10 Vikas Singh (9-1-1). Super Welter: Ben Mahoney (8-0) W TKO 5 Rahul Kumar (5-3-1). 10

Russell vs. Singh

Local fighter Russell wins the vacant IBF Australasian title with points victory over inexperienced Singh. Russell, who has fought for the OPBF heavyweight title, was down to his optimum weight for this one and gets his second win against very poor Indian opposition. First fight outside India and first loss for Singh.

Mahoney vs. Kumar

Mahoney has no problems against Indian novice Kumar. Mahoney had won every round before ending it in the fifth. Kumar was very crude and in the fifth he walked onto a left hook that staggered him. Mahoney teed-off on him with jabs and then landed a series of punches that dropped Kumar to his knees. He staggered up but Mahoney landed a fierce uppercut and a left hook and the referee jumped in and stopped the fight. The 24-year-old Queenslander was moving up to eight rounds for the first time but did not need that many rounds to win against Kumar.

Accra, Ghana: Welter: Freddy Kiwitt (16-2) W TKO 5 Samuel Turkson (15-6). Light: Emanuel Tagoe (31-1) W TKO 6 Ishmael Aryeety (13-5).

Kiwitt vs. Turkson

Liberian-born Kiwitt wins the vacant ABU title with stoppage of Ghanaian Turkson. The London-based German “ Pretty Boy” was in charge from the start and shook Turkson repeatedly with strong uppercuts until the fight was stopped. Kiwitt, who also holds the WBO European title makes it nine wins by KO/TKO. Kiwitt has done most of his fighting in the UK where he has lost decisions against Akeem-Ennis Brown and Louis Green. He won the WBO European title in February with a victory over Paddy Gallagher which has netted him a No 12 rating with the WBO. Ghanaian Turkson came in as a substitute and suffers his second inside the distance loss.

Tagoe vs. Aryeetey

An undemanding pay day for Tagoe as he stops Aryeetey in six rounds. The former undefeated IBO champion is rated No 1 by the WBO which makes him Vasyl Lomachenko’s mandatory challenger. Aryeetey has now lost is last two fights by KO/TKO.

Mazatlan, Mexico: Super Fly: Pedro Guevara (35-3-1) W PTS 12 Janiel Rivera (18-5-3). Super Bantam: Karim Arce (16-0-2) W PTS 8 Pedro Rodriguez (14-24-3).

Guevara vs. Rivera

Guevara keeps alive his hopes of becoming a champion again as he outclasses Rivera in defence of his WBC Fecarbox title. The home town fighter outboxed the brave Puerto Rican shaking him time and again with rights. Rivera did not fold but was never really able to match the skill or power of Guevara. There were some fierce exchanges late in the fight as Guevara looked for an inside the distance win and Rivera for the knockout he needed as he was way behind on points. Scores 119-108 twice and 118-109 for Guevara. The former WBC light fly champion lost to current champion Ken Shiro on a majority decision in Tokyo in 2017 and has registered useful wins over Roberto Sanchez and Marvin Solano since then but seems to have moved up to super fly where the WBC have him at No 6. Rivera, really only a flyweight at most has lost 3 of his last 5 fights.

Arce vs. Rodriguez

Arce is struggling to live up to the Arce name as he gets disputed verdict over Rodriguez. Arce never managed to impose himself on this fight. Rodriguez although with a very spotty record had 5” height advantage and more experience and he pressed Arce all the way with Arce too often finding himself pinned to the ropes. Rodriguez looked worth at least a draw but the judges gave it to Arce on scores of 77-75 twice for Arce and 77-75 for Rodriguez. A loudly booed result. The 21-year-old Arce had had to settle for draws against very modest opposition in 2 of his last 4 fights and is too small at 5’2 ½” for the super bantam division. Rodriguez won his last fight but the result was changed to No Decision after a positive test and he is under suspension from the Nevada Commission until January 2020

Brentwood, England: Welter: Michael McKinson (17-0) W PTS 10 Evgeny Pavko (18-3-1). Welter: Shaquille Day (13-0) W PTS 10 Louis Adolphe (10-2). Feather: Thomas Patrick Ward (27-0) W PTS 8 Brayan Mairena (10-12-1).

McKinson vs. Pavko

McKinson wins the vacant WBO European title with decision over Russian Pavko. The Russian was pressing the fight hard from the first bell. Southpaw McKinnon was boxing and countering and shook Pavko in the first with a straight left. McKinnon was quicker and more mobile with Pavko very upright throwing one punch at a time. He had problems with the crouching style of McKinson but had good rounds in the fifth and sixth when he connected with some strong combinations. The seventh and eighth were close rounds as Pavko kept coming and McKinson looked to be tiring. McKinson took the ninth with some clever boxing and left hook counters and then jabbed and connected with straight lefts to outbox Pavko in the last. Scores 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94 for McKinnon. The Belfast-based McKinson will probably get a rating from the WBO for winning this title as he adds this one to the WBC International title he won in March. After turning pro Pavko went 15-0-1 before losing in a fight for the WBC International Silver title at lightweight against unbeaten Manvel Sargsyan and is no 2-3 in his last 5.

Day vs. Adolphe

Day wins the vacant BBB of C Southern Area title. Day had the longer reach and the classier style but Adolphe showed good movement and was continually setting traps for Day. It was an even fight for the first six rounds with Day scoring well at distance and Adolphe suddenly unleashing quick bursts of punches. Adolphe was given a strong warning for holding in the seventh as his work became ragged and Day was showing a cut over his left eye. Adolphe went down on one knee early in the eighth. Not from a punch but because his shorts were rapidly descending towards his ankles. After a dress adjustment Adolphe did some more holding and was deducted a point. Adolphe was not looking to engage at all in the ninth and as Day pursued him and landed a right Adolph he went down. It looked a slip but the referee applied a count. He went down again late in the round under an attack from Day and the bell went when the count was completed. Adolphe slipped over three times in the last round as a frustrated Day emerged a clear winner. Referee’s score 96-92 for Day who was going past the sixth round for the first time. Adolphe’s only previous loss was a disqualification and he flirted with that a few times here.

Ward vs. Mairena

Just a gentle run out for unbeaten Ward as he easily outboxes Mairena. Ward never really had to get of second gear but Mairena stayed busy and tried hard. Referee’s score 79-73 for Ward. The 25-year-old former undefeated British champion is No 4 with the WBO and should land a title fight next year if he stays unbeaten. Nicaraguan Mairena has lost his last 13 fights but then that’s how he earns his money.

Fight of the week (Significance): Any time Manny Pacquiao fights is of significance and his win over Keith Thurman will lead to huge speculation over who he will fight next year.

Fight of the week (Entertainment): It only lasted five rounds but the fight between Ricardo Sandoval had five knockdowns with both fighters on the canvas and action all the way

Fighter of the week: Manny Pacquiao still a star at 40 with honourable mention to Teo Lopez as he drives on to a title fight

Punch of the week: Any one of the three rights from |Derrick Chisora that felled Artur Szpilka and the left hook from Sergey Lipinets which dropped Jayar Inson was special

Upset of the week: Veteran Charlie Navarro was not expected to beat the 22-0 22 wins by KO/TKO Johan Gonzalez

Prospect watch: French super middle Kevin Lele Sadjo impressed as he went 13-0 with stoppage of Walter Sequeira