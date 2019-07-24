Francis Chua discusses Kye MacKenzie win and ring return this weekend – Tolj adds

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Undefeated Western Australian Francis Chua returns to action this weekend as he looks to ride on the crest of a wave created by his last victory against then WBO number 2 Kye MacKenzie on the undercard of Jeff Horn vs Anthony Mundine.

Chua fights this weekend at the latest instalment of Dragon Fire Boxing’s Thunderdome series which has been operating for over 25 years. Chua opened up about his experience against MacKenzie and previewed this weekends event.

The Western Australian said, “Beating MacKenzie was a fantastic experience on such a massive event too. It was perfect and it is something that will live with me for the rest of my career.

“If he wanted a rematch I would be up for taking it, but for now I want to continue to rise up the ranks and reach the very top in the lightweight division. My career is going places with or without the MacKenzie rematch.

“I believe I won the fight and won it well. It was close but I did enough and I showed that I am on that level with fighters who are rising up to world level. I’m only 7 fights into my professional career but I believe I can reach the very top.”

Chua’s features this coming weekend in Metro City, Perth, on the latest edition of Dragon Fire Boxing’s Thunderdome events. Dragon Fire head honcho comes in the form of Australian boxing supremo Tony Tolj, who gave his take on Chua and this weekends action as a whole.

He said, “Francis was absolutely excellent last time out and we’re looking to guide him through the ranks and really build him as a fighter and help him showcase his ever-improving skills. He is an all-action fighter and I’m really excited to see him perform this weekend.

“The show at the weekend will be what Thunderdome shows are always about. Good competitive well-matched fights packed with non-stop action. We feel we have to put on the most competitive fights to keep Australian boxing growing, so that’s what we do with the Thunderdome events.”