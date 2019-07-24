Fun Facts about Boxing you need to know

If you are a boxing fan or a champion, there are certain names that are bound to be popular. If the name Mike Tyson is mentioned then you know he was one of the popular boxers. At one point in his career, he made his opponent, Evander Holyfield receive hundreds of "get well soon cards" before the match. At that time Holyfield was a 25-to-1 underdog. It is believed that fans were in the 3 segments, fans who were praying with Holyfield, for him or trying to make peace with his defeat before the match. However, the funny part is Holyfield went on to win the match. According to the reports, Holyfield mentioned that being an underdog does not bother him at all because it does not threaten his opportunity for anything.

The Victory to the ring was abstinence

It is believed that the famous boxer, Muhammad Ali would not get intimate with his wife for almost two months because the testosterone and energy he would have saved would make him a champion in the ring. This became a trend and even now athletes could practicing the same but skipping the temptation right before the game. The theory around this is that a game only comes once while your wife and family are always there home waiting for you. These athletes to have one saying that their partners should just take a cold shower and all will be well.

The Boxing Champion Cub

Wilfred Benitez is considered to have been the youngest fighter to break the headlines at the age of 17. He was ND is still the youngest in history who won against the legendary Antonio Cervantes who was known as Kid Pembele. Benitez won the WBA super light weight title as a 5-1 underdog in March 1976. Benitez kept on winning and he managed to claim 3 more titles in various divisions. And by the age of 21 he had acquired 37 victories and a draw. He called himself the Bible of boxing.

