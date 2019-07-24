Hooker and Ramirez go face-to-face in Dallas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Maurice Hooker and Jose Ramirez faced-off on Monday night in the shadow of the famous Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in downtown Dallas ahead of their WBO and WBC World Super-Lightweight unification clash on Saturday night at College Park Center in Arlington, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

The unbeaten duo met at nightfall as they kicked off fight week with another respectful but intense face-off to get this week’s build-up underway.

Both men will take part in a media work out this afternoon before meeting fight fans and participating in live radio interviews at Hero sports bar next to the American Airlines Center tomorrow evening (Wednesday July 24) from 6pm.

The final press conference takes place on Thursday from 1pm, live on DAZN, before all fighters hit the scales at 1pm on Friday afternoon at Hall of State in Fair Park, Dallas.

The sport was rocked today by the tragic passing of Maxim Dadashev following his fight in Maryland on Saturday night. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Matchroom Boxing are with Maxim’s family, friends and team, our colleagues at Top Rank and his opponent Subriel Matias.