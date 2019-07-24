Mikael Lawal Produces Explosive Display As He Wins Ultimate Boxxer 4. Malignaggi And Shalom Add

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Last Friday evening saw BT Sport and Altringham’s Ice Arena play host to the fourth edition of Ultimate Boxxer, which saw a night of explosive action involving 8 of Britain’s rising cruiserweight stars.

Out of the 8 participants who took part in the event, it came down to Mikael Lawal of London and Manchester-based Damien Chambers, who both went to war in the final of the Ultimate Boxxer tournament. Lawal did it in absolutely dramatic style too, planting Chambers to the canvas with a thunderbolt of a left hook which was thrown with perfect technical precision and was executed brilliantly. This caused standout referee Mark Lyson to bring a halt to the contest in round 1 of the pulsating tournament final.

Lawal, who at one point was homeless on the streets of London, reacted to his victory. He said, “To win the Ultimate Boxxer tournament is going to be massive for my career. It brings me into the limelight and I have to thank everybody who helped me get to this position in boxing. My management and training team and most importantly all my friends and family who have helped me get to where I am thank you.

“Winning the Ultimate Boxxer tournament will definitely push my career in a positive way and I can’t wait to crack on now and hopefully win titles in the very near future. I have a great management team behind me and I believe this will kickstart my push to big things going forward and thank you once again Ultimate Boxxer for giving me the opportunity.”

Ringside at the Ultimate Boxxer show was 2 weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi, and he gave his take on the night’s action. He said, “It was a great night of boxing with really explosive action. The cruiserweight division is a buzzing division worldwide and it really reflected in the standard of competition on the night.

“Congratulations to Mikael Lawal on his performance too. He really has the world at his feet now, and he can really push on to titles and more big paydays.”

Ultimate Boxxer is headed up by Manchester upstart Ben Shalom, and he also added his assessment on the night’s action and what people can expect next from Ultimate Boxxer.

Shalom said, “I was delighted on how the show went and people can expect more of the same in September when Ultimate Boxxer returns to London for the next tournament which will showcase 8 rising super welterweights and I believe Ultimate Boxxer will now get stronger and stronger going forward and boxing fans will continue to enjoy the style of entertainment that UB provides.”