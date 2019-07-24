Regis “Rougarou” Prograis Returns Home To New Orleans This Friday To Host Youth Boxing Clinic

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Fifty pre-registered youth participants will meet and train with WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis this Friday, July 26, at the New Orleans Boxing Club. Joining Prograis will be undefeated, rising stars on the New Orleans boxing scene including: Jeremy “Zereaux” Hill, Sean “Silky” Hemphill, Jon Boy Montrell and Iliyan Kolev. All media are invited to attend. Prograis will be available for one-on-one interviews following the clinic.

Said Prograis, “My team at Strictly Business, Churchill Management, DiBella Entertainment and I are always finding ways to reach out to our youth. Teaming up with the New Orleans Boxing Club and these championship caliber fighters for Camp Rougarou is very exciting. It’s a unique experience for the kids to learn about hard work, health benefits, and the discipline involved in our sport.”

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment and managed by Churchill Boxing Management, Prograis’ next fight will come against IBF Junior Welterweight World Champion Josh Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs) in a world title unification bout. Details on this highly anticipated World Boxing Super Series 140lb. Final for the prestigious Muhammad Ali Trophy will be announced shortly.

Prograis is ranked as the #1 Junior Welterweight in the World by ESPN and Ring Magazine. He is also the holder of the WBC Diamond Super Lightweight Title.

Fighting at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette, LA, on April 27, Prograis stopped WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Kiryl Relikh in the sixth round to earn his first world title. The exciting bout took place in the semi-final round of the World Boxing Super Series.