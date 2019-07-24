Star Boxing returns to The Paramount for “Rockin Fights”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing is excited to announce the return of the critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series on September 20, live, from The Paramount in Huntington Long Island. The intimate venue makes it feel as if you are in the ring no matter where your seats are located. The “Rockin’ Fights” series has a history of bringing extremely action packed fights to Long Island, and the 36th edition of the fantastic fight series will be no different.

As a loyal fan of Star Boxing, and the Rockin’ Fights series, you will have access to tickets before anyone else. Get your tickets, on pre-sale NOW, until July 25th at 10PM, by using code ‘STAR’ to gain early access before tickets go on sale to the general public on July 26th,

TICKET SCHEDULE:

Pre-Sale: NOW 07/24 10AM – 7/25 10PM by using code ‘STAR’

Public On-Sale: 07/26 10 AM

ABOUT ROCKIN’ FIGHTS:

Star Boxing’s series at The Paramount has developed some of Long Island and Star Boxing’s biggest stars, like former world champion Chris Algieri, light heavyweight star Joe Smith Jr. and jr. welterweight knockout artist Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin.

Star Boxing has also brought in talent from all over the world to the Paramount including two-time world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (Rhode Island), and former world champion, Joshua Clottey (Ghana, Africa).

Rockin’ Fights at The Paramount has continuously sold out (this is Star Boxing’s 33rd show there) with a Long Island crowd that fills the venue with unrivaled energy. The series has even brought out the likes of celebrities such as actor Burt Young, famously known for his role in Rocky and hip-hop artist and actor LL Cool J, amongst many others.

The Rockin’ Fights series at The Paramount offers an affordable and extremely entertaining night out, that is guaranteed to see action packed professional fighting from the opening bout, through the main event.

On September 20th, Star Boxing plans to make the 36th edition of “Rockin’ Fights” yet another thrilling night of entertainment.

Get your tickets early, before they sell out! This night of fights is something you will not want to miss.