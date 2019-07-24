John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

The Greatest Boxing Trilogies of All Time

Ever since the days of Mohammad Ali boxing has witnessed some astonishing fights. Even though the game of boxing depend upon some skill-set as well as determination of the boxers the fact still remains that rivalries add some thrilling moment and character to the fight.

It is also interesting to see a one-sided match whereby the one you are supporting is winning. But a thrilling encounter is whereby there is a bit of rivalry between the two boxers. The game of boxing produce some great amount of pride within the boxers and that create a greatest amount of rivalry. That alone can show you why boxing is all about passion and heart. There have been a lot rivalry in boxing as of late but here we are going to be talking more about the greatest trilogies

Manny Pacquiao Vs Erik Morales

The first time Pacquiao and Erik Morales met the former was The Ring World featherweight Champion and Morales was ranked No.2. Manny defeated two out of three times by Berrera during one of the most brutal and heavy trilogies.

However, if Morales could defeat Pacquiao he would have managed to regain his lost diginity in the boxing community. Unfortunately the former’s wishes could not come to pass as he was knocked down for the third time in round 3.

Muhammad Ali Vs Joe Frazier

The two prolific boxers met for the first time in 1971. During this time Frazier was the WBC heavyweight champion and Ali was the Ring heavyweight champion. This was actually a pulsating encounter and both of them dominated the opening rounds. Joe Frazier got the better of Ali. Producing some swift jabs and crosses. This made him took control of the game and started drubbing Ali with his fast-paced left hooks.

The outcome of this match favors Frazier as he won via a unanimous decision. On the other hand this one Ali’s first lost in his life.

