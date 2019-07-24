Vietnam Killer Elite deliver at Korea pro event July 20

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

VSP Boxing trained and sponsored fighters made auspicious pro debuts in Seoul Korea on Saturday night. The five fighters, dubbed the “killer elite” because of their fight style and strong amateur records wiped the floor against moderate yet spirited Korean lower tier opponents. Vu Thanh Dat, Truong Dinh Hoang and Tran Duc Tho scored resounding stoppages, whilst Nguyen Van Duong and Nguyen Van Hai both dominated with shutout points victories.

The Korean event was historic as VSP Boxing had forged an arrangement with the Vietnam Government to take fighters outside of the country for professional events. It milestones a remarkable rise in the popularity of boxing in Vietnam, and also highlights the rapid improvement amongst its stocks of promising young fighters. What is equally amazing is that the local ranks are heavily represented by women, who form roughly half the registered amateurs in the country.

The Korean pro event was reported by Vietnam’s leading news service Vietnam Express:

See Also

https://e.vnexpress.net/news/sports/a-high-five-for-vietnam-in-south-korean-boxing-contest-3956752.html

More information can be found on the Vietnam Boxing Commission facebook : https://www.facebook.com/vietnamboxing/