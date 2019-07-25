Broadway Boxing returns to UFC Fight Pass

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

On Thursday, August 1, DiBella Entertainment will return with the second edition of its Broadway Boxing Summer Series, titled “NIGHT OF THE CONTENDERS”, from the Monroeville Convention Center, in Monroeville, PA. Two participants from the last season of “The Contender” tournament, Ievgen Khytrov and Eric Walker, will be co-featured in separate bouts. The event will be live streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. Broadway Boxing: NIGHT OF THE CONTENDERS is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, in association with Pinnacle Fighting Championships, and is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.

“I’m thrilled to bring the second leg of the Broadway Boxing Summer Series to the Monroeville Convention Center, just outside of Pittsburgh, an old school fight town,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Streamed exclusively on UFC Fight Pass, we are calling the August 1 event the ‘Night of the Contenders’ with former Contender series stars Ievgen Khytrov and Eric Walker appearing in co-featured bouts. Ukrainian welterweight contender Ivan Golub and hard-hitting undefeated heavyweight prospect Mike Balogun will see action as well.”

Fighting for the first time since competing for “The Contender”, Ievgen “The Ukrainian Lion” Khytrov (18-2, 15 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will headline the event against Gabriel Pham (11-1, 5 KOs), of Atlantic City, NJ. The heavy-handed Khytrov, co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc., defeated both Morgan Fitch and Malcolm McAllister by knockout on “The Contender” series last year.

See Also

Pham is riding a five-bout winning streak, including a unanimous decision victory against previously undefeated Jaba Khositashvill on June 20, in Atlantic City.

In the co-featured bout, junior middleweight Eric “The Baby Faced Assassin” Walker (18-2, 8 KOs), of Plaquemine, LA, will take on Jose Antonio “Bachata” Abreu (14-5, 8 KOs), of La Romana, Dominican Republic, in an eight-round bout. On “The Contender”, Walker defeated John Jackson and John Thompson before losing a hard-fought majority decision over five rounds to tournament champion Brandon Adams on May 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. In his last fight, Walker won an eight-round unanimous decision versus Michael Moore on November 9, 2018, at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

The upset-minded Jose Antonio Abreu returns following an outstanding victory against hometown favorite Wesley Tucker in Toledo, OH, on July 6. The battle-tested veteran has faced numerous contenders and top prospects over his seven years as a professional, including Kerman Lejarraga, Euri Gonzalez and Madiyar Ashkeyev.

Welterweight contender Ivan “The Volk” Golub (16-1, 12 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will see action on the undercard in an eight-round bout. Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc., the 30-year-old Ukrainian southpaw is currently riding a three-bout winning streak. He last fought on April 10, earning a dominant 10-round unanimous decision against Manuel Alejandro Reyes at Sony Hall in New York City. As an amateur, Golub accumulated a 270-32 record, while becoming a five-time Ukrainian National champion, and won bronze medals at the Junior World Championships in 2006 and at the World Championships in 2009. He also participated in the World Series of Boxing, winning all five of his bouts.

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Mike Balogun (13-0, 10 KOs), of Upper Marlboro, MD, faces St. Louis veteran Ed Fountain (12-5, 5 KOs) in what promises to be an exciting clash, scheduled for eight rounds. The athletic Balogun is a former college football standout who started for the Oklahoma Sooners before playing in the NFL for three years. The southpaw Balogun will be fighting for the third time this year, with knockout victories against Marquis Valentine and Danny Calhoun coming in February and April. Fountain is seeking to rebound from a hard-fought loss to undefeated contender Hemi Ahio on March 2, in Columbus, OH.

Local fan favorite Bill Hutchinson (17-2-4, 8 KOs), of Pittsburgh, PA, will face Charlie Serrano (16-4-2, 5 KOs), of Tampa, FL, in a scheduled eight-round lightweight attraction. The 30-year-old Hutchinson is currently on a seven-bout winning streak, which included a stoppage victory against Justin Savi last August.

In a four-round middleweight bout, Rick Borowski (2-0), of Pittsburgh, PA, will face John Gregory (2-2, 1 KO), of Youngstown, OH.

Rounding out the card, heavyweight Bob Weisen, of Pittsburgh, PA, will make his pro debut against Dennis Vance (1-0, 1 KO), of Detroit, MI.

Tickets for Broadway Boxing: NIGHT OF THE CONTENDERS, promoted by DiBella Entertainment in association with Pinnacle Fighting Championships, and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance, are priced at $100, $50 and $25, and can be purchased online HERE. The Monroeville Convention Center is located at 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146, just 12 miles east of Pittsburgh. Doors will open at 6:30 pm, with the first fight scheduled for 7:30 pm. For more information on the venue, please visit their website.