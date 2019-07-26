Dillian Whyte faces four year ban after reportedly failing drug test

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte’s career hangs in the balance after he reportedly tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

The 31-year-old gave an adverse sample ahead of his victory over Oscar Rivas last weekend.

According to journalist Thomas Hauser of Boxing Scene, the two drugs in questions were epimethandienone and hydroxymethandienone.

The WBC, who sanctioned the fight for their interim heavyweight title, issued a statement saying they had not been informed of an adverse test results.

“At of the time of the publication of this release, the WBC has not received any notification from anyone about a positive anti-doping test allegedly yielded by Dillian Whyte in connection with last Saturday’s fight against Oscar Rivas for the WBC interim heavyweight championship. The WBC has requested that the BBBofC, as the local, governing entity that oversaw that fight, formally provide any available information to the WBC,” the statement read.

“The fight’s promoters contracted the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) to perform pre-fight and after-the-fight anti-doping tests on both fighters. The WBC is not aware that any of the test’s results VADA has received up to now have yielded any adverse findings. The WBC created the Clean Boxing Program which is administered by VADA, and which is a top priority of our organization.

“The WBC will not make any comments about the situation at hand until it receives the proper, formal communication from the BBBofC.”

Whyte faces a ban of up to four years if found guilty.

Promoter Eddie Hearn and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) both issued their own statements on the situation.

“Further to reports, I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA and UKAD testing for their bout. Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies. And the BBBofC,” said Hearn.

“With regard to the above (BBBofC and UKAD), United Kingdom Anti-Doping undertake all anti-doping procedures on behalf of the British Boxing Board of Control. Any subsequent findings, decisions, suspensions and sanctions are upheld by the British Boxing Board of Control in line with United Kingdom Anti-Doping,” the BBBofC wrote.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”