Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr trade barbs on social media

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and archrival Floyd Mayweather Jr have traded barbs on social media.

Pacquiao, 40, became the oldest boxer to hold a recognised piece of the world welterweight title after defeating Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Mayweather Jr outpointed Pacquiao in 2015 and retired two years later after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor, who was making his boxing debut. Last New Year’s Eve Mayweather Jr returned to the ring in Japan to box an exhibition bout against Tenshin Nasukawa.

Pacquiao has long been chasing the opportunity to avenge his defeat to Mayweather Jr.

“@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? If you want to be relevant again… #MayPac2,” Pacquiao posted.

Mayweather was quick to respond.

“Let’s stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter, so when it comes to @mayweatherpromotions & PBC events I’m the HNIC! Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do,” the retired boxer wrote.

“You made $10Million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9M in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy! I beat you mentally, physically and financially! Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to! #TMT #TBE”

Pacquiao was having none of it.

“Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts,” Pacquiao replied. “But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you. #CounterfeitMoney”