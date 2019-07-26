Maurice Hooker vs Jose Ramirez; weights and running order
First bell – 5pm (all times local)
4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
Darius Bagley 159.4lbs vs Carlos Dixon 166 ½lbs
Dallas, Texas Dallas, Texas
Followed by
4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Arthur Biyarslanov 140lbs vs Solon Staley 139.5lbs
Toronto, Canada Columbia, South Carolina
6:00pm
6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
Nikita Ababiy 161.4lbs vs Yunier Calzada 158 ¾lbs
Brooklyn, New York Houston, Texas
Followed by
10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Joey Dawejko 251.4lbs vs Rodney Hernandez 261.4lbs
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Modesto, California
Followed by
4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
Austin Williams 159.8lbs vs Jabrandon Harris 164.4lbs
Houston, Texas Bryan, Texas
8:00pm
10 x 3 mins Vacant WBO NABO and USBA Super-Bantamweight championships
Tramaine Williams 121.8lbs vs Yenifel Vicente 121.8lbs
New Haven, Connecticut Miami, Florida
Followed by
12 x 3 mins IBF World Super-Featherweight championship
Tevin Farmer 129.8lbs vs Guillaume Frenois 129 ½lbs
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sainte-Quentin, France
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBO and WBC World Super-Lightweight championships
Maurice Hooker 139 ½lbs vs Jose Ramirez 139 ½lbs
Dallas, Texas Avenal, California
FLOAT
4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
Javier Francisco Martinez 133lbs vs Michael Land 130.4lbs
Dallas, Texas Dallas, Texas