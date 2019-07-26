The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Maurice Hooker and Jose Ramirez come face-to-face

Maurice Hooker and Jose Ramirez came face-to-face for the first time at the first press conference for their World Super-Lightweight unification blockbuster on Saturday July 27 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Read More

Maurice Hooker is set to become Texas star this Saturday

Hooker (26-0-3 17 KOs) puts his WBO title on the line for the third time as he fights at home for the first time as a World ruler. The 29 year old last laced them up in the Lone Star state back in August 2017, where he claimed the WBO NABO title in downtown Dallas. Read More

Maurice Hooker shares what has got him to the edge of greatness

Maurice Hooker has credited his tight-knit team for getting him to the edge of greatness as he prepares to face Jose Ramirez in a World Super-Lightweight unification battle on Saturday night at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Read More

Maurice Hooker makes bold prediction ahead of Jose Ramirez fight

Maurice Hooker believes he will claim a late round stoppage win over Jose Ramirez when they clash for the WBO and WBC World Super-Lightweight titles on Saturday night at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Read More

Maurice Hooker vs Jose Ramirez; weights and running order

First bell – 5pm (all times local)

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

Darius Bagley 159.4lbs vs Carlos Dixon 166 ½lbs

Dallas, Texas Dallas, Texas

Followed by

4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

Arthur Biyarslanov 140lbs vs Solon Staley 139.5lbs

Toronto, Canada Columbia, South Carolina

6:00pm

6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

Nikita Ababiy 161.4lbs vs Yunier Calzada 158 ¾lbs

Brooklyn, New York Houston, Texas

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Joey Dawejko 251.4lbs vs Rodney Hernandez 261.4lbs

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Modesto, California

Followed by

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

Austin Williams 159.8lbs vs Jabrandon Harris 164.4lbs

Houston, Texas Bryan, Texas

8:00pm

10 x 3 mins Vacant WBO NABO and USBA Super-Bantamweight championships

Tramaine Williams 121.8lbs vs Yenifel Vicente 121.8lbs

New Haven, Connecticut Miami, Florida

Followed by

12 x 3 mins IBF World Super-Featherweight championship

Tevin Farmer 129.8lbs vs Guillaume Frenois 129 ½lbs

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sainte-Quentin, France

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBO and WBC World Super-Lightweight championships

Maurice Hooker 139 ½lbs vs Jose Ramirez 139 ½lbs

Dallas, Texas Avenal, California

FLOAT

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

Javier Francisco Martinez 133lbs vs Michael Land 130.4lbs

Dallas, Texas Dallas, Texas