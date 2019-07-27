Eddie Hearn discusses “miracle” decision that allowed Dillian Whyte fight to proceed

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 26-1 (18) was caught on tape discussing his failed drug test with promoter Eddie Hearn at a press conference following his 12-round points decision victory over Oscar Rivas 26-1 (18) at the O2 Arena in London last weekend.

The 31-year-old Whyte recovered from a ninth-round knockdown to secure the win by scores of 116-111 and 115-112 twice.

But it has since emerged that Whyte failed a UKAD administered drug test just three days before the contest but was controversially still allowed to compete on the advice of an independent anti-doping panel.

See Also

When news of Whyte’s failed test became public knowledge this week Hearn revealed that he didn’t advise with Team Rivas nor the WBC – who sanctioned the fight for their interim heavyweight world championship belt – about the positive result.

Unearthed audio and video footage from last weekend appears to show the pair discussing the controversial decision to push ahead with the fight.

Whyte can be heard complaining that he hasn’t been able to sleep since learning of the news while Hearn tells him that being able to proceed with the fight in the circumstances was a miracle.

Whyte: “F***ing hell.”

Hearn: “Alright, mate?”

Whyte: “F***ing hell, Jesus Christ. I haven’t slept at all the last couple of days.”

Hearn: “Nor have I, but I didn’t have to fight.”

Whyte: “F*** sake.”

Hearn: “Mate, that was the miracle of all miracles, wasn’t it?”

Whyte: “That’s the difference between being a professional…”

Hearn: “I had everything, I had a statement for you ready to go… and he just phoned me up and was like ‘we did it’ and I was like ‘oh my God’.”

Whyte: “I need to keep my hair for some reason. It’s a f***ing stitch-up, I passed tests in two days and then one in a million…”

Hearn has since moved to downplay the failed test result, saying that he expects Whyte to be cleared of any fault.

Meanwhile, Whyte released a short statement on the issue on Friday, insisting he won the fight fair and square: “I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days.

“I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can’t talk about it for good legal reasons.

“I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square. Thanks for the support.”