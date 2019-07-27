Hughie Fury inks multi-fight promotional pact with Matchroom Boxing

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight fringe contender Hughie Fury 23-2 (13) has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

The 24-year-old from Manchester is the cousin of undefeated former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 28-0-1 (20).

Fury, who is coming off a seventh-round stoppage of Samuel Peter in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, will announce is next bout at a press conference scheduled for later in the week.

“I’m over the moon to be signing promotionally with Eddie (Hearn) and joining a stable as strong as Matchroom,” said Fury in comments published by the boxing website Bad Left Hook.

“I feel with Matchroom’s backing I can kick on now and really fulfil my potential. Watch this space because it’ll be exciting times over the next couple of years.”

The IBF number 15 contender still has a lot of boxing ahead of him by heavyweight standards where fighters tend to mature later than they do in the lighter divisions.

Fury’s only two professional losses came against then-WBO world champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) of New Zealand by majority decision at Manchester Arena almost two years ago and a 12-round unanimous decision loss to Kubrat Pulev 27-1 (14) in Sofia, Bulgaria last October.

“I’m delighted to welcome Hughie Fury to the Matchroom Boxing team,” said Hearn.

“At such a young age Hughie has been fearless taking on the world’s contenders, facing Joseph Parker for the world title at just 23 and recently traveling to Bulgaria to take on Kubrat Pulev on his backyard.

“This experience will be priceless and I’m excited to see him back in a big fight soon at a time when the division is hotter than ever.”

Hearn also promotes former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) who suffered a shock loss to relinquish his WBA, IBF and WBO world championships to massive underdog Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) at New York’s Madison Square Garden in June.