Jesse Rodriguez vs Cesar Garcia; weights from Floresville

27 July 2019
Jesse Rodriguez 109 vs. Cesar Garcia 108.6
Hector Coronado 148.2 vs. Adam Ealoms 155
Robert Rodriguez 118 vs. Miguel Rebullosa 116,8
Tyrrell Herndon 238 vs. Corey Barlow 244
Richard Medina 127.4 vs. Miguel Moreno 127.4
Gregory Morales 125.8 vs. Abrahan Flores 121.9
Brittany Ordonez 125.8 vs. Cristina Ruiz 123.6
Dagoberto Nevarez 164.2 vs. Warren Stewart 160.4
Robert Garcia 134.4 vs. Marco Castro 137

Headlining the 10-round main event will be Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (9-0, 6 KOs), who is promoted by Teiken Promotions, vs. Cesar Garcia Torrijos (11-0, 4 KOs), in a battle of undefeated light flyweight prospects. A 6-round bout featuring undefeated super bantamweights Gregory Morales (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Abraham Flores (3-0, 2 KOs), will serve as the co-main event.

“YOUNG GUNSWHO’S “0” WILL GO” takes place at the Floresville Event Center on July 27, 2019. Tickets priced $30 General Admission, $80 Ringside and $800 VIP Tables (10 seats) are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Floresville Event Center is located at 600 SH 97 West, Floresville, TX 78114. Doors open at 6:00 PM, first bell at 7:30 PM.

6-Round Super Bantamweight Co-Main Event
Gregory Morales (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Abraham Flores (3-0, 2 KOs)

4-Round Featherweight Bout
Ricky “El Castigo” Medina (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Miguel Moreno (0-1)

4-Round Welterweight Bout
“Prince” Hector Coronado (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Adam Ealoms (3-17-3, 1 KO)

4-Round Super Lightweight Bout
Robert Garcia (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Marco Castro (1-0, 1 KO)

4-Round Heavyweight Bout (Texas Title)
Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (12-3, 8 KOs) vs. Corey Barlow (2-4-2, 1 KO)

4-Round Featherweight Bout
Brittany Ordonez (2-2-1, 1 KO) vs. Christina Ruiz (8-9-3, 5 KO)

4-Round Middleweight Bout
Dagoberto Nevarez (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Warren Stewart (0-9)

4-Round Bantamweight Bout
Robert Rodriguez (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Miguel Rebullosa (4-6, 2 KOs)

