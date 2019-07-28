Eddie Hearn asks people to wait for facts before judging Dillian Whyte

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte tested positive for a banned substance before his victory against Oscar Rivas on Saturday.

Whyte served a two-year ban from 2012 to 2014 after unknowingly taking an illegal substance; his latest failed test could see him face an four-year ban.

Whyte won his fight against Colombian Oscar Rivas on points at the O2 Arena, London.

Speaking to IFL TV, Promoter Eddie Hearn reveals that there was a panel hearing which resulted on the fight going ahead.

“Before this bout this situation was dealt with. Dillian Whyte was cleared by that panel to take part in this fight.”

“That is really important because people think this news came in and was brushed under the carpet and no-one knew about it. A process was adhered to. A hearing was had and he was confirmed and cleared to take part in this fight.”

Despite Eddie Hearn conforming there was a panel hearing Rivas’ promoter Yvon Michel was unaware of any meeting.

“Nobody from our team was aware of the situation before the fight or after the fight.”

Eddie Hearn has called for people to wait for facts before judging Dillian Whyte’s latest failed drug test.

“Knowing what I know, I do not believe there is an issue with Dillian Whyte in this situation. Time will tell and that time should be able to give us the judgement.

“Give Dillian Whyte his time to address the situation, make his statement. Wait for the facts and make a judgement.”