Gervonta Davis stops Ricardo Nunez in two, calls out Tevin Farmer

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 22-0 (21) retained his title with a second-round knockout of Ricardo Nunez 21-3 (19) at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday night.

Fighting in front of a sellout crowd of 14,686 in his hometown, the southpaw champion rocked Nunez in round two and after a quick couple of follow-up shots referee Harvey Dock stepped in to stop the fight. The official time was 1:33.

“It’s amazing to fight in front of my fans and friends,” said Davis, who connected with 45% of his power punches (9 of 20) in the second round. “It’s not only a win for me, but a win for Baltimore. He wasn’t ready at all times. I took advantage and I took the shot.

See Also

“I caught him with a good shot. I’m only 24 and I’m growing every day. I’m learning and progressing, I’m working.”

“I’m always ready. He wasn’t. He wasn’t alert and I caught it with my third punch. I got him with a body shot. I caught him with a really nice shot. That was it.”

Dock defended his handling of the stoppage.

“I saw (Nunez) get hit with a couple of big shots, and I decided to stop it,” Dock said. “I thought Nunez was defenseless at that point—and he was.

“Tank punched him and he kept on coming. Nunez dropped his hands and he was unable to defend himself, so I have to stop the fight.”

After the bout Davis called out IBF 130-pound champion Tevin Farmer, who successfully defended his title for the fourth time against Guillaume Frenois in Arlington, Texas on the same night.

“Tevin Farmer fought tonight. I want Tevin. That’s a fight that can be made. Let’s get it on later this year,” Davis said.