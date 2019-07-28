Ricky Burns is on course to face Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

Since back-to-back defeats in 2017 at the hands of Julius Indongo and Anthony Crolla, Burns has been trying to get his career back on track.

In 2018, Burns picked up two victories against Ivan Njegac (10-5) and Scott Cardle (23-2-1).

We are into July and Burns has yet to enter the ring this year. Speaking to the Daily Record, Burn’s manager Alex Morrison confirmed that a September bout against Jorge Linares is on the cards and its “make or break” for the Coatbridge boxer.

The bout against Linares is set to take place at the SSE Hydro on September 7. The winner of the bout will face the formidable Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBA lightweight title.

Burns’ manager Alex Morrison added:

“Ricky is really looking forward to it.

“It’s been a while now since he was in Glasgow, and a long time coming for him to get back in the ring.

“For Ricky and Jorge it really is make or break.

“There isn’t a lot of places for him to go if he loses this fight, but we are only really looking at a win and the chance to get back in the title picture.”

Should Burns defeat Linares, it would be a fantastic turn around as his career looked over after his back-to-back defeats in 2017.

With 51 fights under his belt and countless titles fights, no one would be surprised if Burns decided to hand up his gloves. But a burning desire still resides within and a potential fight with Linares and Lomanchenko may see the best brought out of Ricky Burns as he attempts to return to his former glory.

Vasiliy Lomachenko next fight is scheduled for August 31 against England’s Luke Campbell. The fight will take place at the O2 Arena.