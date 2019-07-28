Team USA Grabs 3 Wins on First Day of 2019 Pan American Games

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Team USA had a successful first day of boxing at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, winning three out of the teams four bouts.

Team captain and super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. (Tulare, Calif.) grabbed the first win of the day against the host countries Luis Munoz. Torrez put on a dominating display to take all five judges cards and advance to the semifinal bouts next week, as well as clinch Team USA’s first boxing medal.

Yarisel Ramirez (Las Vegas, Nev.) followed Torrez’s performance with her own impressive Pan American Games debut with an unanimous decision win over El Salvador’s Yamileth Solorzano. Ramirez will look to clinch her spot in her first elite international final in Tuesday’s semifinal matchup.

Toledo, Ohio’s Oshae Jones closed out the first day of boxing with a 5-0 win over Atheyna Bylon of Panama. This marked the third time Jones has faced Bylon this year, taking the series following falling short in April’s Pan American Games Qualifier by split decision.

The fourth American to enter the ring today, Bruce Carrington (Brooklyn, N.Y.), left it all in the ring against Dominican Republics Orlando Martinez, but fell short of taking the judges cards and advancing to the semifinals.

Boxing will continue tomorrow with Team USA’s second team captain Virginia Fuchs (Houston, Texas), Delante Johnson (Cleveland, Ohio) and Naomi Graham (Colorado Springs, Colo.).

Team USA enters the 2019 Pan American Games with 11 boxers under the guidance of National Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), National Assistant Coach Kay Koroma (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and assistant coaches Joe Guzman (Fountain, Colo.) and Jeff Mays (San Antonio, Texas).

Follow USA Boxing’s progress in the tournament, including news, results and more by clicking here.

Results

57 kg: Yarisel Ramirez, Las Vegas, Nev./USA, dec. over Yamileth Solorzano/ESA, 5-0

60 kg: Orlando Martinez/DOM dec. over Bruce Carrington, Brooklyn, N.Y./USA, 5-0

69 kg: Oshae Jones, Toledo, Ohio/USA, dec. over Atheyna Bylon/PAN, 5-0

91+ kg: Richard Torrez Jr., Tulare, Calif./USA, dec. over Luis Munoz/PER, 5-0