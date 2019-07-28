Tevin Farmer decisions Guillaume Frenois, open to Gervonta Davis unification fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super featherweight champion Tevin ‘American Dream’ Farmer 30-4-1 (6) successfully defended his title by outboxing mandatory challenger Guillaume Frenois 46-2-1 (12) over twelve rounds to win by unanimous decision at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

The slick-boxing Philadelphian southpaw won by scores of 116-111 on two cards and 119-108 on the third in the fourth defence of the belt he won against Billy Dib in Sydney, Australia a year ago.

French southpaw Frenois entered the ring riding a 16-fight win streak dating back to September 2013, but it was the reigning champion who was the slicker of the two, using his movement and speed to stay one step ahead for much of the fight.

See Also

Farmer, 28, has now been the distance in five of his last six bouts.

“I mean I came out here and I did what I had to do,” said Farmer after the fight. “My hand is always messed up. I come in here and I keep winning. I did an excellent 12 rounds. I came in and fought all 12 rounds.

“I don’t care about the crowd, I came in here, I fight, I win, get my money, and I go back to my family. You love me or hate me. I think it was speed and my IQ that won me the fight.”

While Farmer was outpointing Frenois in Texas, fellow southpaw and WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 22-0 (21) was busy knocking out Ricardo Nunez 21-3 (19) at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Both boxers have indicated their willingness to fight each other in a 130-pound unification bout.

“It can be made, he says he wants me. Gervonta says he wants Tevin, then (Leonard) Ellerbe says something else. I’m moving forward from that fight. If I can’t get that fight, give me JoJo Diaz,” said Farmer.