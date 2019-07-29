Amir Khan to hang up the gloves if Manny Pacquiao fight can’t be made

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan has revealed he is considering retirement if he can’t land a bout against Manny Pacquiao.

The 39-fight veteran stopped Australian Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia earlier this month and quickly claimed that a fight with the Filipino superstar had been signed-off on for November 8.

The Pacquiao camp rubbished the claim.

“I was just told what to say in the press conference by my advisors,” said Dib in comments published by the Daily Star. “I think it was all very badly handled.

“I just think the only way a fight like that will happen is if me and Pacquiao sit together and talk.

“We’ll see if it happens next year. We both know it’s a big fight which can make a lot of money.

“Look, it’s the final chapter now. A couple of more fights – honestly. I’ve done well in the sport financially, winning titles and making a name for myself.

“It’s all about now just enjoying the last bit – the last few fights – and just calling it a day really.

“Health is everything and family. Everything you do is for your family. I want to be in one piece for when I’m spending time with them.

“You’re always just one punch away from getting hurt. I never want that one punch to land on me, you know? Before it’s too late… so let’s see how it goes.”

Pacquiao, 40, defeated Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on July 20 to become the welterweight champion in history.

“I’ve worked with him for years and years – I know him quite well,” said Khan, 32, of his former stablemate.

“I think honestly I’d give him a lot of problems. He fought Thurman who’s got slow feet and slow hands.

“With me he’ll have a lot of problems because I move my hands fast, have better footwork and more head movement. I wouldn’t just stand there and get hit.

“You have to still give him credit, but he’s not the same Pacquiao he was a couple of years ago.”