Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has urged fight fans to wait for the facts before judging Dillian Whyte for his alleged failed drug test.

The 31-year-old British heavyweight reportedly tested positive for a banned substance ahead of his fight against Oscar Rivas in London’s O2 Arena on July 20. The fight was allowed to go ahead despite the test result.

Whyte had previously served a two-year suspension for a previous drug offence and could face up to eight years on the sidelines if the second offence is proven.

See Also

“He is absolutely broken,” Hearn said to iFL TV.

“Before this bout this situation was dealt with. Dillian Whyte was cleared by that panel to take part in this fight.

“That is really important because people think this news came in and was brushed under the carpet and no-one knew about it. No. A process was adhered to. A hearing was had. He was confirmed and cleared to take part in this fight.”

Yvon Michel, promoter of Rivas, told the BBC: “Nobody from our team was aware of the situation before the fight or after the fight.”

Whyte is the mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. He is expected to release a statement on Friday.

Hearn added: “Knowing what I know, I do not believe there is an issue with Dillian Whyte in this situation. Time will tell and that time should be able to give us the judgement.

“Give Dillian Whyte his time to address the situation, make his statement. Wait for the facts and make a judgement.”

Wilder condemned the result of Whyte’s recent drug test in a post on social media last week, adding: “Boxing’s a place where you can hate it but love it all at the same time.”