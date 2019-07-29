Team USA puts on dominating performance on second day of 2019 Pan-American Games

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

All three members of Team USA put on dominating performances on the second day (yesterday) of boxing at the 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, to extend USA Boxing’s record to 6-1.

2016 Youth World Champion and 2019 Pan American Games Qualifier Champion Delante Johnson (Cleveland, Ohio) picked up where Team USA ended last night with his first victory in these championships. Johnson took all five judges’ cards over Colombian Alexander Rangel to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal bouts.

Flyweight and team captain Virginia Fuchs (Houston, Texas) put on a boxing show for the crowd, taking a victory over Costa Rica’s Valeria Cardenas. Fuchs met Cardenas in the finals of the 2019 Pan American Games Qualifier and repeated her 5-0 win in today’s quarterfinals to move on to the medal rounds.

See Also

2018 Elite World Championships bronze medalist Naomi Graham’s (Colorado Springs, Colo.) power and jab were too much for Anna Salas, of Mexico, to handle, resulting in a referee stopped contest in the second round. Graham secures her third international medal of the year with this performance and advances to Tuesday’s semifinal round.

The final four members of Team USA will make their Pan American Games debut tomorrow. The four boxers, Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.), Rashida Ellis (Lynn, Mass.), Troy Isley (Alexandria, Va.) and Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, Ohio), all medaled at the qualifier in April and will be looking for a strong debut in Lima.

Results

51 kg: Virginia Fuchs, Houston, Texas/USA, dec. over Valeria Cardenas/CRC, 5-0

69 kg: Delante Johnson, Cleveland, Ohio/USA, dec. Alexander Rangel/COL, 5-0

75 kg: Naomi Graham, Colorado Springs, Colo./USA, vs. Ana Salas/MEX, RSC2

Day 3 Matchups

56 kg: Duke Ragan, Cincinnati, Ohio/USA, vs. Jorvi Farronan/PER

60 kg: Rashida Ellis, Lynn, Mass./USA, vs. Krisandy Rios/VEN

64 kg: Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va./USA, vs. Luis Arcon/VEN

75 kg: Troy Isley, Alexandria, Va./USA, vs. Jorge Vivas/COL