Al Bernstein Performs at Tuscany Suites Casino

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Hall of Fame Boxing Announcer Al Bernstein heads back to the music world to perform on Friday, August 2 when he co-hosts the Kenny Davidsen Show at the Tuscany Suites & Casino.

Bernstein, who has been performing his music shows in Las Vegas and other venues, will do about 13 songs as part of his co-hosting duties with Davidsen. The show starts at about 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. The Kenny Davidsen Bowtie Cabaret recently celebrated it’s 6th anniversary at The Tuscany. It brings together singers from around Las Vegas to join with Kenny and his talented band every Friday night to do music from literally every genre.

“I am really delighted to get to co-host Kenny’s show again,” Al said, “doing Kenny’s show and my own show at the Piazza lounge has been a joy. We have an eclectic songlist for Friday that includes my normal Great American Songbook repertoire as well as blues, country and country rock.”

See Also

For more information about entertainment at the Tuscany Suites go to www.tuscanylv.com.

IN OTHER NEWS:

For the third time Al will serve as emcee for the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction dinner on Saturday, August 10. Joining Al as co-emcee is boxing journalist Cynthia Conte. Bernstein, an inductee in the Nevada Hall said, “This event has become a major one on the boxing calendar not just for Las Vegas but for all of boxing. It’s an honor to participate in this event.” For more information on the event go to www.nvbhof.com .