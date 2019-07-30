The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Anthony Fowler says he has developed a “new found hunger” after suffering the first loss of his professional career at the hands of Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald at The M&S Bank Arena Liverpool back in March.

‘The Machine’ looks to return to winning ways this Friday in front of his home crowd at the Exhibition Centre when he takes on Blackpool’s Brian Rose for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight title, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Fowler, trained by Dave Coldwell in Rotherham, is all too aware that his clash with former World title challenger and British Champion Rose is must-win. The ex-Team GB star admits to learning valuable lessons from his Fitzgerald defeat and says there’s no chance of him overlooking 34-year-old Rose.

“I’ve got a new found hunger,” said Fowler. “I got a little bit cocky last time. I thought it would be an easy fight and I got proved wrong, so I’ve been brought down to earth a bit. I completely underestimated him and that’s my own fault.

“It was a close fight all the way through. I felt as though I was winning going into the last round but I still wanted to take him out. Looking back, maybe I should have got behind the jab and boxed to a decision. It was all for grabs and I went for it, so it was what it was.

“I’d had nine fights, it was a big occasion and I showed that I’ve got a lot in me, a lot of heart and a lot of strength. Even in the ninth round I still hurt him. I showed a lot but it’s still early days and I’ve got a lot ahead of me to learn.

“Every fight is must-win. I take every fight very seriously. I learnt a lot from my last fight and I’ll take that experience into this fight. I’m not looking past anyone, I’ve learnt from that mistake. I respect Brian. He’s a good fighter and I look forward to sharing a ring with him.

“I always say you’re only as good as your last fight. My last fight was a title fight, obviously it was a loss but it was a great fight. He boxed a journeyman over six rounds. What you did years ago means nothing now but he’s got experience on his side. I don’t think he’s stopped anyone for years has he? But we’ll see. Hopefully he does drag me into deep waters because I can swim.”

Fowler vs. Rose tops a bumper JD NXTGEN card in Liverpool.

Bolton’s Jack Cullen (16-1, 7 KOs) defends his English Middleweight title against Brixton’s John Harding Jr (7-0-1, 1 KO) Forest Hall banger Lewis Ritson (18-1, 11 KOs) makes his second appearance at 140lbs as he defends his WBA Continental title, Heavyweight contender Martin Bakole (12-1, 9 KOs) returns to take on Ecuador’s Ytalo Perea (11-4-2, 7 KOs) and Welsh amateur star Sean McGoldrick (9-0, 2 KOs) meets Thomas Essomba (8-5, 3 KOs) for the WBA Continental Bantamweight Championship and Liverpool’s Robbie Davies Jr (18-1, 12 KOs) returns after his European and British title win over Joe Hughes.

There’s also action for hard-hitting Montrose Super-Middleweight John Docherty (5-0, 5 KOs), Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (6-0, 3 KOs), Anthony Bellew-managed Light-Heavyweight prospect Thomas Hart (1-0), Anthony Crolla Lightweight protege Dylan Evans (2-0) and Manchester Welterweight debutant Nathan Farrell.